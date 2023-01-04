Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Cooler Master Leans into Content Creation with New Light, Mic, and More
Cooler Master is making a strong push out of its wheelhouse of computing components and gaming peripherals into enthusiast niches, streaming, and content creation with a line of new lights, mics, keyboards, and headphones. The company positions its shift as a “bold pivot” from the standard gaming equipment it has...
petapixel.com
Apple Wants its Pencil to Be Able to Sample Color From Real World Surfaces
Apple is interested in developing a way for its Pencil accessory to be able to sample both the color and texture of real-world surfaces via an optical sensor in its tip. According to a patent application spotted by Patently Apple, the Silicon Valley giant has described a way to enhance the Apple Pencil with functionality that is not necessarily a new idea, but has never been implemented in this way before.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Stunning Fox Photos with DIY Camera Trap
A photographer in Wisconsin has captured a series of stunning photos of a fox after the curious creature decided to take a closer look at his homemade camera trap. Photographer Ross Harried built himself a camera trap last year using an old Canon T3i DSLR and 18-55mm kit lens he purchased secondhand for $50. To illuminate the outdoor scenes, he added two Nikon SB-24 flashes he found on eBay for less than $30 each.
petapixel.com
Adobe May Be Using Your Photos to Train its AI
Adobe has added a “Content Analysis” section to its privacy and personal data collection permissions that, unless opted out of, opens photographers’ images to being used to train the company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning models. It is possible that Content Analysis was added to Adobe’s...
petapixel.com
Unistellar’s New eQuinox 2 Telescope Can See Through Light Pollution
Unistellar has announced the eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that it says is so powerful that even users in light-polluted cities and suburbs can gaze upon everything from planets in the Solar System to galaxies far beyond. After forming a partnership with Nikon in July of 2021, Unistellar went on...
petapixel.com
Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L USM Review: Setting a New Standard
Canon’s new RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM is an essential lens in the company’s mirrorless system, not only because the focal length is a staple choice of portrait, wedding, and corporate photography, but because Canon’s latest prime is truly exceptional. The RF 135mm f/1.8 L stands...
petapixel.com
Fujifilm and Nintendo to Bring Splatoon 3 to Instax Mini Link Printers
Fujifilm has partnered with Nintendo to allow its Instax Mini Link app to connect to the Switch and print screenshots and in-game “photos” directly from Splatoon 3, adding to the library of games that support the feature. The partnership with Nintendo not only allows Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures the Energetic World of Chemical Reactions in Macro
With a calculated blending of photography, science, and practical effects, photographer Scott Portingale captures and presents dynamic images of macro worlds and chemical reactions all within a square inch of a petri dish. In Portingale’s new experimental short film and image series titled Chemical Somnia, audiences are immersed in a...
petapixel.com
Nikon is Developing Two New Z-Mount Lenses: 85mm f/1.2 S and 26mm f/2.8
Nikon has announced that it is developing two new lenses for Z-mount cameras: the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8 pancake. Announced on its Instagram page, Nikon says that its engineers have been “busy” and the Nikkor Z line of lenses is about to grow further with the introduction of these two new prime lenses.
petapixel.com
OWC’s Thunderbolt Go Dock is First of its Kind to Ditch a Bulky Power Brick
OWC has announced the Thunderbolt Go Dock, a fully-featured peripheral that includes multiple USB and Thunderbolt 4 ports, Ethernet, HDMI, an SD reader, and a headphone/microphone jack without needing a bulky power brick. The company says that the Thunderbolt Go Dock is a first-of-its-kind product and the only portable dock...
petapixel.com
The Leica Cine 1 is the Company’s First-Ever Home Entertainment System
Leica making a TV seems very out of place, and yet, it showcased its new Cine 1 Laser TV at CES this week, opening a new product category the brand says it’s committing to going forward. While it might still come as a surprise to many, Leica telegraphed its...
petapixel.com
Exclusive Photos: Nikon’s New Z-Mount 85mm f/1.2 S is a Handful
Yesterday, Nikon revealed that it was developing a new 85mm f/1.2 S lens for its Z-mount mirrorless cameras, and PetaPixel was able to get some literal hands-on time with the optic, which shows that the new lens is quite the handful. PetaPixel’s Ted Kritsonis met up with Nikon at this...
petapixel.com
Sony Star Sphere Will Let You Take Photos from an Orbiting Satellite
Sony describes its Star Sphere project as a way to open space perspectives that have been previously limited to just astronauts and provide it to anyone on Earth via remote-controlled orbiting camera satellites. The company says that Star Sphere is unique because it doesn’t just provide photos of space that...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Stunning Shot of ISS Crossing Moon’s Crater
Talented “backyard astrophotographer” Andrew McCarthy has captured an incredible photo of the International Space Station passing in front of one of the Moon’s brightest craters. McCarthy says the photo is one of the “most meticulously planned” shots of his career, which has seen no shortage of carefully-planned...
