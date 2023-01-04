ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing

Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained

COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after stealing a purse

A man is under arrest after allegedly stealing a purse. State police say 26-year-old Sylvester Flora from Schenectady stole a purse and then went shopping and racked up more than $2,000 of unauthorized charges. Troopers say he’s now facing identity theft and larceny charges. He is now being held...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Suspect sought in Lake George Walgreens larceny

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a larceny at Walgreens in Lake George on Dec. 23. They released surveillance photos, and say the suspect took items including hair care products, oral care products and vitamins. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

