Hazard, KY

Police: Ky. officers fatally shoot man who posed ‘deadly threat’

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man in eastern Kentucky after he became “ a deadly threat to law enforcement,” state police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that Kentucky State Police and a Perry County Sheriff’s deputy were dispatched to the community of Krypton on Monday and had an interaction with a male subject, the statement said. The troopers and a deputy fired at the man after he “proceeded to become a deadly threat,” police said. The statement did not describe the threat. It said the man was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Further information was not immediately released. Kentucky State Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” the agency said.

