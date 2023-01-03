Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're super...
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
physiciansweekly.com
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
physiciansweekly.com
Contemporary Imaging Techniques for Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy
The following is a summary of the “New Imaging Modalities for Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Rajan et al. When the spinal cord is compressed due to wear and tear on the body’s joints, disks, and ligaments, the outcome...
physiciansweekly.com
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
physiciansweekly.com
An Overview of Cervical Disk Arthroplasty Surgery
The following is a summary of the “Cervical Disk Arthroplasty Surgical Technique” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Shafi et al. In recent years, cervical disk arthroplasty (CDA) has emerged as a viable option to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion for the treatment of cervical disk degeneration with neurological symptoms. The senior author’s recommended surgical approach for a single-level CDA is presented in this publication and its supplementary digital information.
physiciansweekly.com
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
physiciansweekly.com
Advanced CKD in Older Adults: Shared Decision Making
The following is the summary of “Shared Decision Making Among Older Adults With Advanced CKD” published in the November 2022 issue of Kidney Diseases by Frazier, et al. Choices about starting dialysis might be challenging for elderly patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). The extent to which older patients with CKD engage in shared decision making (SDM), which can help align patient preferences and values with treatment options, is uncertain. Decision-readiness, education on treatment alternatives, care partner support, and shared decision-making are all examined in this cross-sectional study of patient surveys. Those who are 70 and above and living in Boston, Chicago, San Diego, or Portland (Maine) have advanced CKD that is being managed without dialysis. Preparation for making decisions, familiarity with available treatments, and assistance from a trusted caretaker.
physiciansweekly.com
Balanced intravenous solutions reduce risk of hyperchloremia in the pediatric intensive care unit
1. In a randomized controlled trial of critically ill pediatric patients requiring intravenous fluid therapy, children receiving saline were significantly more likely to have a serum chloride rise of 5 mEq/L than those receiving either gluconate/acetate-buffered solution or lactate-buffered solution. 2. The odds of a serum chloride rise within 48...
physiciansweekly.com
Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure: Diagnosis and Clinical Implications
Iron deficiency is a widely prevalent finding in patients with heart failure, observed on average in 50% of outpatients and up to 80% of acute patients, regardless of the ejection fraction and the presence of anemia, being an independent predictor of worst functional capacity and reduced survival. The definition of iron deficiency in heart failure considers the state of chronic inflammation that characterizes the pathology, recognizing a discriminating role for transferrin saturation. The studies conducted so far, which focused on the patient with heart failure with at least moderately reduced ejection fraction, have shown clinical benefit with intravenous supplementation of ferric carboxymaltose in terms of functional capacity, quality of life, laboratory markers of disease and inflammation, and possible reduction of re-hospitalizations, but not in terms of mortality. Based on this evidence, guidelines recommend intravenous ferric carboxymaltose in decompensated and iron-deficient patients, while research is at work to investigate the clinical impact of supplementation in contexts not yet examined, such as that of decompensation in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction.
physiciansweekly.com
Intimate partner violence associated with poor socioemotional development in children
1. Poorer socioemotional development is seen in children with mothers who experienced intimate partner violence. 2. Lower socioemotional development scores were also seen in children whose mothers had mild to severe depressive symptoms. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Approximately 1 in 4 women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner...
physiciansweekly.com
Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Assessing The Quality of Life in Patients
The following is a summary of “Quality of Life in Patients with Diabetic Foot Ulcers: A Cross-sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Critical care by Dias, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationships between and effects on the quality of life...
physiciansweekly.com
Is U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR Protein Inflammatory or Infectious?
The following is a summary of “U-BIOPRED/BIOAIR proteins: inflammation or infection?” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Hahn et al. Researchers would like to comment on the intriguing work that was just published by Sparreman Mikus and colleagues from the ‘Unbiased Biomarkers for the Prediction of Respiratory Disease Outcomes(U-BIOPRED) Group and the BIOAIR Consortium. Below are some ideas that they have on the study. The U-BIOPRED Group and the BIOAIR Consortium were responsible for the publication’s dissemination. The research found a connection between severe asthma and ten different plasma proteins.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Stage IIB/C Cutaneous Melanoma Patients Receiving SLN Biopsy
The following is a summary of “Sentinel lymph node biopsy in patients with clinical stage IIB/C cutaneous melanoma: A national cohort study,” published in the October 01, 2022 issue of Dermatology by Straker III, et al. Some have questioned the use of sentinel lymph node (SLN) biopsy in...
physiciansweekly.com
Bone Mineral Density Assessment in Operative Spine Patients Using an MRI-Based Score
The following is the summary of “MRI-Based Score for Assessment of Bone Mineral Density in Operative Spine Patients” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Kim, et al. Introspective evaluation. The purpose of this study was to validate a previously developed bone mineral density (BMD) grading...
physiciansweekly.com
Antimicrobial Drug Resistance in MABSC can be Reduced by Aminoglycoside-modifying Enzyme Eis2 in Vivo
The following is a summary of “Aminoglycoside-modifying enzyme Eis2 represents a new potential in vivo target for reducing antimicrobial drug resistance in Mycobacterium abscessus complex” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Lorè et al. Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC) is a recently discovered opportunistic pathogen...
physiciansweekly.com
SARS-CoV-2 Third Vaccine Response in RA Patients Who are Non-seroconverted After Two-dose Inactivated Regimens
The following is a summary of “Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Third Vaccine in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Who Had No Seroconversion After Primary 2-Dose Regimen With Inactivated or Vector-Based Vaccines” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Isnardi, et al. To evaluate the immunological response to...
physiciansweekly.com
Using a Paradigm Shift to Repair Retinal Detachments
The following is the summary of “A paradigm shift in retinal detachment repair: The concept of integrity” published in November 2022 issue of progress in Retinal and Eye by Muni, et al. Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment treatment has advanced dramatically in the last few decades. Retinal reattachment can be...
physiciansweekly.com
The Mechanism of Retinal Pigmentation in Human Albinism
The following is the summary of “Retinal pigmentation pathway in human albinism: Not so black and white” published in November 2022 issue of Retinal and eye by Bakker, et al. Albinism is a condition of pigmentation that can manifest in the eyes, skin, and/or hair. Foveal hypoplasia and...
Comments / 0