Rep. Mark Rozzi elected PA Speaker of the House
MUHLENBERG, TWP., Pa. - A state lawmaker from Berks County says he's honored to be elected Speaker of the House in Harrisburg, and he's promising to put people above politics. This is a surprising solution to the battle for control in the closely divided state House, and it's a selection no one saw coming.
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval
NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
Hellertown sues Lower Saucon over compost center funds
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fight between two Northampton County municipalities continues. Hellertown borough filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Lower Saucon Township over what it says are unpaid funds involving the Saucon Valley Compost Center, the borough said in a social media post. Hellertown says Lower Saucon has not transferred over...
Allentown City Council appoints city businessman to vacant council seat
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted 4-2 Wednesday night to appoint entrepreneur and city businessman Santo Napoli to the vacant council seat. The seat became vacant upon the resignation of Joshua Siegel, who did so to become a Pennsylvania State Representative. Napoli owns a downtown men’s shop, Assembly88,...
Still time to vote in Christmas tree contest at Schuylkill County Historical Society
POTTSVILLE — An assortment of local historical and cultural tokens are displayed on extravagant Christmas trees at the Schuylkill County Historical Society through Saturday. The trees, which come from local nonprofits and historical societies, are part of the fourth edition of the Christmas tree decorating contest hosted by the county historical society.
Luzerne County election board approves ballot for Jan. 31 special election; discusses election details
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Board of Elections approved the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election in the 27th state Senate District on Wednesday. There is one potential issue, however: The Libertarian candidate, Thomas Anderson, has contested the Pennsylvania Department of State’s decision not to place his name on the ballot, acting Election Director Beth Gilbert McBride said.
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
Time to paw-ty! Milestone birthday for oldest dog in the U.S.
Marietta, Pa. — Meet Ladybug, who is celebrating a birthday like no dog before her. She is celebrating her birthday as the oldest dog in the United States. Ladybug, also known as "Buggy," was adopted by Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta after she was abandoned at a groomer. According...
