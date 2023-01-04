Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class
The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college. Best of Spirit of the Bluegrass 2022. FOX 56's Marvin Bartlett gives us a...
WKYT 27
After MVP Performance against Louisville, Jacob Toppin is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For athletes at any level, the mental game is just as important as what they do during the game itself. Behind a 24-point performance on Saturday, UK senior forward Jacob Toppin was named MVP of the Kentucky-Louisville game. “I’ve been in a rough patch that I...
aseaofblue.com
3 risers and 2 fallers as Kentucky defeats LSU
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted their first conference game of the season, as they welcomed the LSU Tigers to Rupp Arena Tuesday evening. In what was a back-and-forth game, the Cats came out on top as they defeated the Tigers 74-71. The Cats continued to show their revamped offense in the...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
lanereport.com
Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari direct with players after 74-71 win over LSU
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari breathed a sigh of relief and was direct with his players following Tuesday's 74-71 win over LSU. The Wildcats held off a Tigers' scoring run in the final two minutes to prevail following a missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. "I felt good all...
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit.
FRANKFORT — In his fourth State of the Commonwealth Address, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke glowingly of Kentucky’s economy and optimistically of its future, while calling on lawmakers to approve 5% raises for teachers, a proposal that got a cold reception from Republican leaders. Speaking to a joint-session of the General Assembly, the Democratic governor highlighted […] The post Beshear says Kentucky’s future is bright. Republicans disagree about who gets the credit. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
aseaofblue.com
Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU
Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
fox56news.com
Kentuckians fight for slim supply of diabetic, weight-loss medicine
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A recent national shortage of a new diabetes treatment is sending many Kentuckians on a pharmacy hunt for supply. The question is: Who is using up all of that supply?. The prescription drugs are called Mounjaro and Ozempic. The reason why there is a...
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
sam1039.com
KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
WKYT 27
Personal trainer feels impact of Ky. state sales tax changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House Bill 8 from last year’s state legislative session is now active. Inside the bill is 35 different categories of services that will now be taxed as of January 1. This includes services for massages, tattoos, personal training and many more. Some small business owners...
beckersasc.com
Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M
Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
WKYT 27
Adams says Kentucky’s election plan needs some tweaking
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers once again discussed Kentucky’s process for elections. In November, Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Michael Adams told legislators of the Kentucky House Elections Committee that the commonwealth’s overall election...
Rally in Frankfort for medical marijuana program, decriminalization
The organization called Kentucky NORML was joined by multiple other organizations to lobby marijuana decriminalization and a medical marijuana program.
3 Kentucky counties cancel school due to flooding
Scott, Harrison, and Nicholas county school districts have canceled classes Tuesday due to rising water and flooding caused by heavy rainfall.
Comments / 1