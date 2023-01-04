Read full article on original website
WESH
Tornado watch expires in Marion, Flagler counties
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Marion and Flagler counties, but it expired. The watch was in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
WESH
Volusia County working to repair beaches still damaged by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a stretch of Daytona Beach, south of International Speedway Boulevard, was jam-packed with vehicles and beachgoers for the first time in a while. The area was torn up by two hurricanes this past season. There are 33 vehicle access ramps along Volusia County's...
villages-news.com
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week
Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
fox35orlando.com
Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville
The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews put out house fire in Ocala, found no one inside
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to a house fire in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue officials responded to a home on NW 4th St around noon on Wednesday. The back of the house had erupted in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire and found no...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam's future uncertain
Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last. Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
mynews13.com
City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
WESH
Drone video shows rescue of 60 riders from The Wheel at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. — A drone video from Orange County Fire and Rescue shows 60 people being rescued from The Wheel at ICON Park as a power outage caused sparks to fly from the ride. The ride is under investigation afterdozens of people were trapped on New Year's Eve. The...
WESH
Stricter rules for hookah bars take effect in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tighter rules are now in effect for Daytona Beach smoking and hookah lounges and vaping bars. City commissioners voted for the stricter regulations Wednesday night. The bars must get extended hours permits to operate after midnight and hookah lounges will now be treated like bars...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit
A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Lake County
ASTATULA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Lake County, according to Florida investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres, a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement.
Lake County deputies search for missing 16-year-old
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is looking for help to find a missing teenager. Lake County police said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres. Agents said he left his home Tuesday on Kansas Avenue, near Astatula Elementary School, and hasn’t been seen since....
WESH
Daytona Beach to vote on regulation of hookah lounge hours
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Commissioners in Daytona Beach will vote today on an ordinance that will decide what time hookah lounges in the city would close. Right now businesses are allowed to stay open as late as they want as long as they don’t serve alcohol. The second...
