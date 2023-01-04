ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astor, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mainstreetdailynews.com

Tornado Watch issued in North Central Florida

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tornado Watch on Wednesday for Alachua, Marion, Union, Bradford and other North Central Florida counties, prompting emails and phone calls to residents. NWS set the watch to expire at 4 p.m. but later extended the alert to other counties and delayed the stop...
ALACHUA, FL
villages-news.com

Tunnels will be closed for painting this week

Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Intense flames destroy garage, boat, vehicle in Titusville

The Titusville Fire Department responded to a home on New Year's Eve and found a backyard garage completely engulfed in flames. Video showed the garage completely taken over by the fire. A nearby boat and vehicle were also damaged, the fire department said. No one was reportedly injured. The fire was determined to caused by some sort of electrical issue.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Country Jam's future uncertain

Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last. Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
INVERNESS, FL
mynews13.com

City Of DeBary close to locking down 170 acre green space

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of DeBary predicts to be fully developed with in the next handful of years with another four to five thousand homes. City plans to invest another five to ten million in to the future park. Some of the funding coming from American Rescue Plan...
DEBARY, FL
WESH

Stricter rules for hookah bars take effect in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Tighter rules are now in effect for Daytona Beach smoking and hookah lounges and vaping bars. City commissioners voted for the stricter regulations Wednesday night. The bars must get extended hours permits to operate after midnight and hookah lounges will now be treated like bars...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-4 exit

A 21-year-old Palm Coast man was killed on Dec. 29 on the Interstate 4 exit ramp in Volusia County when his motorcycle hit a guardrail and he was thrown from the vehicle. The man was driving behind a semitruck in the right lane on the eastbound I-4 exit towards I-95 northbound when the accident happened, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 21-year-old attempted to pass the truck on the outside shoulder, the report said, when the motorcycle suddenly lost control and hit the guardrail, throwing the rider from the vehicle; he came to rest on the outside shoulder.
PALM COAST, FL
fox13news.com

Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Lake County

ASTATULA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Lake County, according to Florida investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres, a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

