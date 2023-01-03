The following is the summary of “Shared Decision Making Among Older Adults With Advanced CKD” published in the November 2022 issue of Kidney Diseases by Frazier, et al. Choices about starting dialysis might be challenging for elderly patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). The extent to which older patients with CKD engage in shared decision making (SDM), which can help align patient preferences and values with treatment options, is uncertain. Decision-readiness, education on treatment alternatives, care partner support, and shared decision-making are all examined in this cross-sectional study of patient surveys. Those who are 70 and above and living in Boston, Chicago, San Diego, or Portland (Maine) have advanced CKD that is being managed without dialysis. Preparation for making decisions, familiarity with available treatments, and assistance from a trusted caretaker.

