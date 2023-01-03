ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement

Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
physiciansweekly.com

Advanced CKD in Older Adults: Shared Decision Making

The following is the summary of “Shared Decision Making Among Older Adults With Advanced CKD” published in the November 2022 issue of Kidney Diseases by Frazier, et al. Choices about starting dialysis might be challenging for elderly patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). The extent to which older patients with CKD engage in shared decision making (SDM), which can help align patient preferences and values with treatment options, is uncertain. Decision-readiness, education on treatment alternatives, care partner support, and shared decision-making are all examined in this cross-sectional study of patient surveys. Those who are 70 and above and living in Boston, Chicago, San Diego, or Portland (Maine) have advanced CKD that is being managed without dialysis. Preparation for making decisions, familiarity with available treatments, and assistance from a trusted caretaker.
MAINE STATE
neurologylive.com

Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy

The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
neurologylive.com

Links Identified Between Depression and Postural Instability in Early-Stage Parkinson Disease

Data from a cohort of nearly 100 patients with Parkinson disease suggest there are shared nondopaminergic pathogenic mechanisms between depression and postural instability symptoms of the disease. Recently published findings from a study of patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) unexposed to antiparkinsonian drugs showed an association between depression and...
physiciansweekly.com

Children With GH Deficiency: Evaluating the Tolerance of Weekly Somapacitan

The following is a summary of “Weekly Somapacitan is Effective and Well Tolerated in Children With GH Deficiency: The Randomized Phase 3 REAL4 Trial,” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Miller, et al. Children with GH deficiency (GHD) got somapacitan, a once-weekly...
physiciansweekly.com

Nighttime Hot Spring Bathing May Decrease Prevalence of HTN in Older Adults

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regular nighttime hot spring bathing may prevent hypertension in older adults, according to a Japanese study recently published in Scientific Reports. Satoshi Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyushu University Beppu Hospital in Japan, and colleagues examined the preventive effects on hypertension of...
physiciansweekly.com

Analysis of Cervical Laminoplasty Technical Nuances

The following is a summary of the “Technical Nuances of Cervical Laminoplasty Supplemental Manuscript to Operative Video” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Ambati et al. The purpose of this study is to provide a description of the open-door laminoplasty procedure and its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy