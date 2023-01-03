Read full article on original website
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Metformin may significantly lower risk of joint replacement
Osteoarthritis is a common, chronic disorder causing pain and disability among older adults. Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a well-known risk factor for osteoarthritis regardless of body mass index. Metformin, the current leading type 2 diabetes medication, has shown the potential to improve insulin sensitivity, fight inflammation, and protect joints.
physiciansweekly.com
Advanced CKD in Older Adults: Shared Decision Making
The following is the summary of “Shared Decision Making Among Older Adults With Advanced CKD” published in the November 2022 issue of Kidney Diseases by Frazier, et al. Choices about starting dialysis might be challenging for elderly patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). The extent to which older patients with CKD engage in shared decision making (SDM), which can help align patient preferences and values with treatment options, is uncertain. Decision-readiness, education on treatment alternatives, care partner support, and shared decision-making are all examined in this cross-sectional study of patient surveys. Those who are 70 and above and living in Boston, Chicago, San Diego, or Portland (Maine) have advanced CKD that is being managed without dialysis. Preparation for making decisions, familiarity with available treatments, and assistance from a trusted caretaker.
neurologylive.com
Timing of Orthostatic Hypotension, Not Symptom Severity, Increases Dementia Risk in Parkinson Disease, Multiple System Atrophy
The increased risk of dementia in patients showing early orthostatic hypotension was independent of the presence of concomitant supine hypertension and other factors associated with cognitive impairment. Findings from a retrospective study published in Neurology showed an association between early development of orthostatic hypotension (OH)—but not severity of OH symptoms—and...
neurologylive.com
Links Identified Between Depression and Postural Instability in Early-Stage Parkinson Disease
Data from a cohort of nearly 100 patients with Parkinson disease suggest there are shared nondopaminergic pathogenic mechanisms between depression and postural instability symptoms of the disease. Recently published findings from a study of patients with early-stage Parkinson disease (PD) unexposed to antiparkinsonian drugs showed an association between depression and...
physiciansweekly.com
Children With GH Deficiency: Evaluating the Tolerance of Weekly Somapacitan
The following is a summary of “Weekly Somapacitan is Effective and Well Tolerated in Children With GH Deficiency: The Randomized Phase 3 REAL4 Trial,” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism by Miller, et al. Children with GH deficiency (GHD) got somapacitan, a once-weekly...
physiciansweekly.com
The Impact of Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration and Paraspinal FMI on the Outcome of LSCS Patients
The following is the summary of “Effect of Paraspinal Fatty Muscle Infiltration and Cumulative Lumbar Spine Degeneration on the Outcome of Patients With Lumbar Spinal Canal Stenosis: Analysis of the Lumbar Stenosis Outcome Study (LSOS) Data” published in the January 2023 issue of Spine by Getzmann, et al.
physiciansweekly.com
Nighttime Hot Spring Bathing May Decrease Prevalence of HTN in Older Adults
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regular nighttime hot spring bathing may prevent hypertension in older adults, according to a Japanese study recently published in Scientific Reports. Satoshi Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyushu University Beppu Hospital in Japan, and colleagues examined the preventive effects on hypertension of...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Cervical Laminoplasty Technical Nuances
The following is a summary of the “Technical Nuances of Cervical Laminoplasty Supplemental Manuscript to Operative Video” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Ambati et al. The purpose of this study is to provide a description of the open-door laminoplasty procedure and its...
