I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Hisense launches next-gen ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is all about displays and Smart TVs. While Samsung and LG have already showcased their new lineup of TVs and monitors, Hisense today unveiled its next generation of ULED and Laser TVs at CES 2023. With the new generation of ULED TVs, Hisense is expanding mini LED technology throughout the entire ULED lineup. In addition to the new ULED and Laser TVs, Hisense has also showcased UX TV, which is based on ULED X, the next generation of ULED technology.
LG Display explains why its new OLED screens are so much brighter
Both LG and Panasonic announced new OLED TVs with substantially brighter screens than their previous generations at CES 2023. In fact, they are up to 150% brighter in some cases, with peak brightness claims of 2,100 nits. LG credits the jump in performance to its Brightness Booster Max technology, and Panasonic says it’s using a Master OLED Ultimate module with a Micro Lens Array. What does all this actually mean? Here’s the explanation from the horse’s mouth.
TCL’s 2023 TVs have new branding and are gaming powerhouses
TCL is overhauling its TV strategy for 2023 by ditching the company’s long-running 6-Series, 5-Series, and 4-Series branding in favor of two new lines: higher-end sets will be part of the Q-Series, while more value-focused TVs will fall under the S-Series. Within the two segments are six different models in all.
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap
Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
LG to unveil their newest OLED and foldable displays at CES 2023
LG has announced today via a press release that it will be showing off its newest display lineup at CES 2023. Among the futuristic displays that will be unveiled will be automotive display solutions and foldable OLED displays. The 8” 360-degree foldable OLED that LG Display has developed is a...
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
The TVs Coming From Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and TCL in 2023
Just days into the new year, and we already have a good idea of what TV shoppers can expect in 2023, starting with more LCD sets that use Mini LEDs in backlights, some developments to boost brightness in OLED TVs, which traditionally have topped our TV ratings, and more TV brands offering sets with screens 85 inches and even larger.
LG's Newest Generation OLED TVs Up the Brightness Factor
At the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas Wednesday, LG showed me its full lineup of new OLED televisions for 2023. The biggest addition, literally, is a 97-inch OLED TV that's completely wireless. Called the M3 series, it looks awesome in person, as you can see...
Asus's 3D Laptop Screen Enters the OLED Dimension
A couple of years ago, Acer added a laptop with a Spatial Labs glasses-free 3D screen in its Concept D mobile workstation line, and has since been quietly chugging away with the tech; the company subsequently incorporated the tech into gaming laptops. At CES, Asus announced its own 3D panel for a couple of creator-focused laptops. But Asus's difference is OLED. It says OLED's high contrast and fast pixel response time promise less crosstalk and ghosting -- in other words, visibly crisper 3D rendering -- than with the IPS panels used by Acer. It's designed to work with all common 3D formats, though the experience may vary depending upon content.
Samsung Unveils New Dolby Atmos Soundbars at CES 2023
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new Dolby Atmos soundbars for 2023 at CES, and as with its new TVs there is now a pronounced emphasis on gaming. Firstly, the HW-G60C soundbar is a gaming-focused version of last year's HW-S60, and it includes echo-canceling microphones and LED lighting. This soundbar is designed to be used with a PC, though it should work with a TV too, and its microphones isolate users' voices for virtual-assistant functionality and in-game chat. Connectivity includes HDMI/ARC, USB and AirPlay 2.
