FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
Tens Of Thousands In Hawaii May Be Working Less Because They Have ‘Long Covid’
The mysterious condition known as long Covid may be in large part to blame for the labor shortage that has slowed Hawaii’s progress in recovering economically from the pandemic, state lawmakers were told Wednesday. Carl Bonham, executive director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said UHERO will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii company gets FDA green light for over-the-counter COVID-19 test
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu company is racing to mass produce its rapid COVID-19 test after the FDA gave it the green light for over-the-counter sales. The test is called ASSURE-100 and it’s received FDA emergency use authorization for at-home use. Creator Oceanit, headquartered in Honolulu, is the only...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green administration considering another round of tax refunds in Hawaii
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Oceanit is headquartered in Honolulu and it's the only company from Hawaii with this type of approval for a COVID test.
americanmilitarynews.com
AZ firefighters pioneer ‘forever chemical’ treatment
Donating blood can save lives, but in the future, doctors may also prescribe rolling up a sleeve and exposing a vein for the health of certain donors. Research from Australia published in 2021 suggests blood donations reduce the donor’s concentration of a class of toxic substances called “per- and polyfluoroakyl substances,” or PFAS, popularly called “forever chemicals.”
elitetraveler.com
When is the Best Time to Visit Hawaii?
Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. With its sandy white beaches and idyllic weather, Hawaii guarantees an unforgettable vacation. And, since the pandemic, the state has seen its ultra-luxury real estate increasing at an unanticipated rate. Throughout the year, the islands host a variety of ceremonies and events that mix Polynesian and Japanese traditions. When planning your trip, there are a few factors to consider, including the weather. But when is the best time to visit Hawaii?
KITV.com
Homeowner unleashes over front-lawn poop problem
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Pet owners in Hawaii are supposed to scoop their animal’s poop, or else face a $500 fine. The state law hopes to prevent pet owners from leaving poop on sidewalks and in public parks. Unfortunately, some homeowners are still seeing the waste on their lawns fronting...
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Places to live in Hawaii in 2023
Best Places to live in Hawaii: It is not wrong to say that Hawaii is not just a State, but it’s a state of grace. You will get all here. Beautiful seas, sun and islands. It’s like an aesthetic full world inside our big world. You will get...
A Conversation With Hawaii’s Newest GOP State Senator
Brenton Awa won’t officially be sworn in as a Hawaii state senator until Jan. 18, but — like many state senators and representatives — he’s already on the job and working from an office at the Capitol. A former news anchor for KITV, he narrowly defeated...
Taxes, housing drive people from Hawaii, policy group says
(The Center Square) - High taxes and a lack of affordable housing are likely behind the exodus of people from Hawaii, according to Keli'i Akina, president and CEO of the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Hawaii lost about 7,000 residents between July 2021 and July 2022. International migration brought 5,785 people to the Aloha state, but more than 15,000 left the...
Hawaii reports 1,316 COVID cases, 4 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,316 COVID cases and four deaths in the last week. There are 856 cases in Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 198 on Maui, 10 on Molokai, 78 on Kauai and 26 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 373,514. The state death toll […]
KHON2
HDOT adds Hawaiian diacritical marks to road signs
HONOLULU (KHON2) — ʻŌlelo Hawaiian is the indigenous language of Hawai’i. When the islands were colonized by foreign merchants, explorers and religious groups, missionaries moved the language from an oral tradition to a written one. In this process, the missionaries needed ways of indicating how words were pronounced and introduced diacritical marks.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Hawaii
If Scotland’s sandy-soiled coastline presents the ideal conditions for a golf course, then Hawaii’s idyllic landscape that blends volcanic mountains, beautiful ocean views and incredible wildlife might be the gold standard for course aesthetics. Towering, jagged peaks. Lava outcroppings. Whales breaching in the distance. Each January, when the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Lifeguards rescue dozens from Oahu beaches as big surf rolls in. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Big surf and crowded beaches kept Oahu lifeguards busy on...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with water shortage ‘crisis,’ West Maui residents demand answers
KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following an urgent water conservation request issued last week, West Maui residents are grappling with what they called a water shortage “crisis.”. They are demanding a solution — and an explanation. Some have been struggling with little to no water pressure for more than a...
KITV.com
Experts detail 'huge' cost of converting Hawaii's cesspools during legislative hearing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After state legislators passed a law in 2018 requiring property owners to convert their cesspools by 2050, a working group of experts has been evaluating how affordable the transition would be. The total estimated cost of modernizing the roughly 88,000 cesspools across the state is $2 billion,...
