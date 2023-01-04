ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former NFL star Boomer Esiason unveils how playoffs might work after Damar Hamlin collapse led to postponed game

By Anthony Wood
 1 day ago
WHILE everyone involved in the NFL's focus remains on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Week 18 and the playoffs are rapidly approaching.

Hamlin, 24, remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest on the field during their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins Credit: Reuters
Esiason (C) said that "everybody is focused on Damar" Credit: WFAN

The game was immediately suspended and eventually postponed.

With both the Bills and Bengals set to conclude their regular seasons on Sunday 8, the NFL has a matter of days to decide what to do regarding Week 18's games, and the playoff games the following weekend.

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason gave some insight into what he's heard regarding the league's current position and what the remainder of the season's schedule could look like.

Speaking on WFAN, Esiason said: "As far as the NFL’s concerned, everybody is focused on Damar; that’s the most important thing, that’s what I’ve been told, that they will eventually get around to trying to figure out what the options are as they move forward with the regular season for every team.

"I do know that the weekend between the Super Bowl and the championship games, that is sitting there open, that’s a chance that everything will take that weekend into account, and maybe there will not be that week between the AFC Championship game - there's a two week period in there - they may use that week as championship weekend."

Esiason went on to explain that he believes that "the way that would work, if it did, would mean there would be no games this weekend.

"And then maybe Cincinnati and Buffalo will restart next Monday. That’s possible because there’s no Monday night game."

Essentially, if this were to occur, the entire schedule would be pushed back by one week into the two-week break between the championship games (currently scheduled for January 29) and the Super Bowl on February 12.

Esiason ultimately concluded that "they’ll come up with some sort of solution that’s not going to please everybody, but ultimately the reality is, is that they gotta finish the season."

But in the meantime, the focus around the NFL remains solely on the well-being of Hamlin.

According to his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin was resuscitated twice, telling CNN that his nephew has "sustained some damage to his lungs."

Meanwhile, fans around the league have been showing their support for Hamlin, with his GoFundMe fundraiser surpassing $5 million on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, up in Buffalo, fans gathered in prayer outside of Highmark Stadium, while back in Cincinnati the city's sign was lit up in the Bills' blue and red.

Esiason could see the Bengals play the Bills on Monday, January 9 Credit: WFAN
Hamlin is in his second year with the Bills Credit: Getty

