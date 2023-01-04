Click here for brackets: 12th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Wednesday

The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Wednesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.

The event features 13 out of state teams, 5 Louisiana state champions, and 2 runnerups.

Admission is $15 for adults. $10 for students, and $7 and under is free.

There was a late change to the bracket. St Thomas Aquinas will replace Walker in the girls platinum bracket.

Boys State Bracket

2023 All State Sugar Bowl Boys State Bracket

Boys National Bracket







Girls Gold Bracket







Girls Platinum Bracket







