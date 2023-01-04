Click here for brackets: 12th Annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Wednesday
The Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Wednesday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
The event features 13 out of state teams, 5 Louisiana state champions, and 2 runnerups.
Admission is $15 for adults. $10 for students, and $7 and under is free.
There was a late change to the bracket. St Thomas Aquinas will replace Walker in the girls platinum bracket.
Boys State Bracket
Boys National Bracket
Girls Gold Bracket
Girls Platinum Bracket
