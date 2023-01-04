Bulls Fell Victim to Pair of No-Calls in Loss to Cavs, NBA Confessed

A Jarrett Allen layup and Donovan Mitchell’s putback in the waning seconds of regulation of the Bulls’ loss to Cleveland should’ve been nullified.

In what’s becoming a tradition as old as the 2022-23 season, the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report reads like an apology to the Chicago Bulls.

Not once, but twice were the Bulls the victims of missed calls in the waning seconds of regulation of their 145-134 overtime loss to Cleveland Monday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

A Jarrett Allen layup, which trimmed the Bulls’ lead to 128-127 with 12.1 seconds left, should’ve been negated by him lifting and replanting his pivot foot without releasing the ball. And, as Billy Donovan suspected , Donovan Mitchell should’ve been whistled for a lane violation on his missed free throw putback that wound up forcing overtime.

This marks the third time this season — and the second time in as many games — the Bulls have been on the wrong end of no-calls.

The NBA admitted officials incorrectly swallowed their whistles on DeMar DeRozan’s game-winning floater attempt in a 103-102 loss to the Cavaliers on New Year's Eve. DeRozan, who’s shooting 92.9% from the charity stripe in the clutch this season, was also fouled on a potential game-winning three against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 21 , the league later confessed.

Whether or not the Chicago Bulls deserved to win a game in which they surrendered a 21-point lead, 24 second-chance points, and the eighth-highest point total in league history to Mitchell is debatable.

But the guys dressed in white and black didn’t help matters, either.