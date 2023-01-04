Boaters and homeowners prepare for next storm

Boaters and landlubbers prepare for next storm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Garry and Suesan Pawlitski call their J 160 sailboat named Sugar home in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

They have weathered some big storms over the years and are not taking any chances with this one.

But while some Liveaboards stay on shore during heavy rain they plan to stick it out in their boat's cabin.

Garry Pawlitski said they plan to keep an eye on the whole dock.

"We definitely check all our dock lines, make sure our fenders are out and are going to hold us off the dock, " said Pawlitski, " I also check my neighbors to make sure they are all in good shape and they can't break free and pretty much everyone on the whole finger here, I check on and then my friends who are not here, I check on their boats, too."

The former commodore for the Santa Barbara Yacht Club called the inflatable bouys between his boat and his dock fenders. He calls the docks that are perpendicular to the main dock fingers.

Back on shore people are stocking up on items to keep gutters clear at Ace Hardware in Santa Barbara.

The store had large blue tarps covering wood supplies.

They also had a large pile of full sandbags for sale for 4.99 a piece.

Fire stations have stocked areas for those prepared to make their own for free.

At Lower Manning Park people are asked to only make 20, so that there will be bags and sand left for others.

Many of the residents survived the Montecito mudslide or debris flow as scientists call it.

They said they have the utmost respect for mother nature.

