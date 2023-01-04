ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dark results: Top Flight vs. The WorkHorsemen

By Skylar Russell
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grD8F_0k2cuzPJ00

Tuesday's show also featured Dark Order and Kiera Hogan in action.

This week's AEW Dark matches were taped last month at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Christopher Daniels defeated Brian Pillman Jr.

Daniels maintained control of the match early on as he hit Pillman with a few armdrags for a near fall. Pillman fought back with a few strikes, but Daniels responded by grounding him with a waistlock.

Pillman fought out of the hold after gaining some support from the crowd. This prompted a chop exchange in the middle of the ring which Pillman won after nailing Daniels with a hard chop and a dropkick. Pillman then drilled Daniels with a superkick which resulted in another near fall.

Daniels eventually stopped Pillman's momentum and put him in position for a Best Moonsault Ever. Moments later, Daniels landed it which secured him the victory in his first AEW match since July 2022.

Emi Sakura (w/ Baliyan Akki) defeated Jada Stone

Stone nailed Sakura with a few forearms to start, but Sakura quickly turned the tables and took Stone to the mat. After holding Stone in the Romero Special for a few moments, Sakura put Stone in the corner and chopped her multiple times. Sakura went on to win shortly after by hitting Stone with a backbreaker and a moonsault.

- Arn Anderson cut a promo backstage and talked to both Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. After discussing the pair's recent losses, Anderson told the team they were gonna turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.

Ryan Nemeth defeated Dak Draper

Nemeth had firm control in the first few moments until Draper came off the top rope with a springboard back elbow. Only seconds later, Nemeth turned one of Draper's offensive attempts into his signature neckbreaker for the win.

Blake Christian defeated Sean Maluta

Christian and Maluta locked up early with Christian gaining the advantage. After nailing Maluta with a dropkick, Christian slammed his head into the turnbuckle. Instead of being hurt from the move, Maluta used it to power up and charge Christian in the corner with a back elbow.

After hitting a twisting bulldog, Christian sent Maluta neck first into the middle turnbuckle with a sunset flip powerbomb. Christian then attempted to go to the top turnbuckle, but Maluta rolled out of the ring. Christian followed to the outside and hit him with a cutter on the arena floor.

In the final moments, Christian nailed Maluta with his signature 450 for the victory.

Ari Daivari (w/ Slim J and Jeeves Kay) defeated Leon Ruffin

Daivari offered Ruffin a spot in the Trustbusters if he agreed to lay down and let Daivari pin him. Ruffin obviously declined.

Ruffin's speed allowed him to dodge the majority of Daivari's offense early on. This would prompt Ruffin to take out Daivari at ringside with a diving senton. When Ruffin tried to capitalize, Kay distracted him which allowed Daivari to regain control.

Ruffin continued to fight back throughout the match which led to a spectacular cutter that really energized the crowd. Seconds after, the Trustbusters yet again distracted Ruffin, allowing Daivari to nail him with a lariat for the win.

After the match, the Trustbusters continued their assault on Ruffin until AR Fox and Blake Christian made the save.

Rohit Raju defeated Richard Adonis

Raju and Adonis engaged in a battle of kicks early on until Raju slammed Adonis head first into the mat. Although Adonis landed a thrust kick later in the match, Raju controlled the entire match, finishing Adonis with a foot stomp from the top rope to secure the pinfall victory.

In a interview later with Lexy Nair, Raju said he was hungry for more in AEW after only eating crumbs in 2022. This was a great promo.

Jora Johl defeated Jarrett Diaz

Johl threw Diaz across the ring twice to start the bout. After Diaz attempted to pin him with a small package, Johl sent him to the mat with a rolling forearm smash. The match was finished up moments later after Johl caught a diving Diaz with a pump kick.

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated Blanco Loco & Axton Ray

Silver handled Loco with ease in the opening moments, prompting Reynolds to come in. Reynolds took down Loco with a big boot, but then Ray ran across the apron to nail Reynolds with a kick to the head. This allowed Loco and Ray to have an advantage for just a moment before Silver and Reynolds hit a few double team maneuvers in synergy, giving them the pin and win.

Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

Woods and Gray began and after tossing Gray over his head with ease, Woods tagged out to Nese. Nese worked down Gray in the corner before tagging back out to Woods who quickly tagged back out of the match.

After being beat on all match, Gray finally tagged in Alanis who was quickly on the receiving end of a Nese and Woods assisted power bomb that got them the win.

Kiera Hogan defeated Kaci Lennox

Hogan wrecked Lennox with a hip attack in the corner in the opening seconds of the bout. Moments later, Hogan planted Lennox with a back body drop for the win. She teams with Skye Blue against TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet Wednesday.

The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss & Slim J) (w/ Jeeves Kay) defeated Ryzin & Cameron Stewart

After working over Kiss' arm for a bit, Stewart tagged out to Ryzin, who planted Kiss with a northern lights suplex for a near fall. Kiss later regained control which opened the door for he and Slim J to hit an assisted neckbreaker. Moments later, Kiss hit Stewart with a 450 splash for the victory.

Shawn Dean defeated Ariel Dominguez

Dominguez gave Dean a run for his money early on, hitting Dean with a thrust kick for a near fall. Dean quickly turned his fortunes around, winning after hitting a top rope splash.

Top Flight defeated The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

This was excellent and, by far, the only match on the show that I found exciting and/or entertaining.

Henry and Darius Martin started out and after ducking and dodging Henry's attempts at offense, Darius tagged out to Dante who dropkicked Drake off the apron. At this point in the match, everything pointed to a Top Flight victory.

Top Flight continued to isolate Henry until he was able to quickly tag out to Drake, who started his stint in the match by chopping Darius in the back of the head. After being on the receiving end of a dropdown headbutt, Darius somehow tagged out to Dante.

Dante eventually got the upper hand and kicked Henry square in the head after being beat down for a few moments. Darius came in shortly after and rocked Drake with a kick before planting Henry with a spanish fly. Dante then came off the top rope and sent Henry across the ring with a dropkick.

The final moments got a bit messy, but Top Flight was eventually able to hit the combination Nosedive on Henry to secure the win.

