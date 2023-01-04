Researchers design educational course to inform practitioners on current ranges of ticks and disease risk

Read full article on original website
Abortion pills will be sold at pharmacies
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has made abortion pills available to more pharmacies. The administration finalized a rule that updates the drug labels to let more certified pharmacies dispense the pills. This change means more access at both stores and online pharmacies, where it's...
This Illinois County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
Two new laws for nursing homes go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new laws for nursing homes requiring more oversight in order to prevent abuse have gone into effect at the start of the year. One law guarantees older adults more rights if they live in a nursing home such as clarifying that it is illegal for nursing home residents to perform […]
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in Illinois: A Step-by-Step Guide
If you are looking to open a cannabis dispensary in Illinois, there are several steps you need to follow to obtain a license. The process can be complex and time-consuming, but with proper planning and preparation, you can increase your chances of success. In this guide, we will provide an overview of the process for obtaining a cannabis dispensary license in Illinois, including the requirements and documents you need to submit.
DuPage County Reports Death of Child Due to Flu; 3rd Pediatric Death in Illinois This Season
A child died from flu complications just before the Christmas holiday weekend in DuPage County, health officials revealed Wednesday. The DuPage County Health Department reported an adolescent died at some point during the week that ended on Dec. 24, marking the county's first pediatric flu death so far this season and the third such death in Illinois, according to the state's health department.
Number Of Illinois Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Drops
Masks required signs are displayed at Concentra Urgent Care in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, June 9, 2022. Nineteen Illinois counties are now under the CDC's "high" alert level for COVID-19 transmission. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois is seeing a drop in the number of counties with elevated levels of COVID-19. The...
Child care is a top priority for Illinois Gov. Pritzker in second term
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he hopes to make Illinois “number one” for child care access during his next term. After winning a second term in November and heading into a spring legislative session that will determine the state’s early childhood education and child care budget, Pritzker said he intends to prioritize child care to support families throughout the state and provide more funding for child care centers and their workforce. “There is...
Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and OrthoIllinois Now Part of OrthoMidwest
Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush and Rockford Orthopedic Associates, Ltd. D/B/A OrthoIllinois, announce they have become independent divisions of a new entity, OrthoMidwest. The aggregation of two of the three largest independent orthopedic practices in Illinois will create synergies that will allow each entity to maximize and deliver the highest level of dedication, innovation, and quality patient care.
New smoke detector regulations take effect in Illinois --- What you need to know
CHICAGO - The new year means new regulations when it comes to smoke detectors, and Illinois state fire officials are giving everyone a heads-up about what is changing. The new 2023 residential smoke detector regulations require detectors with a 10-year sealed battery. Over the past five years, there have been...
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
New Illinois law increases pool of mandatory reporters
QUINCY (WGEM) - Mandated reporters can play a big role in recognizing when kids are hurting and now the list of Illinois mandated reporters is growing. A new law in effect adds occupational therapists and assistants, physical therapists and assistants, and athletic trainers to the list of people required to report suspicions of child abuse.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year
(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Illinois making it easier to get a job license
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents that work in fields like cosmetology or landscaping need a license to practice, and that usually comes with fees and exams. A new taskforce is Springfield, however, is looking into making it more accessible for people who cannot afford it. The “Climb Taskforce” will work to address some of […]
Eggs Cost What in Illinois in 2023??? Here’s Why They Are So Damn Expensive
This totally sucks eggs!! The price of eggs in 2023 is the highest I've EVER seen them. Here's why the price is so damn high. BlackHillsFox. Have you went to the store to get your groceries, and then had to take a loan out for eggs? The price of eggs in Illinois in 2023, higher than they have ever been. For only the 2nd time in HISTORY...a dozen eggs will cost you over three bucks. WTH!
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Criticism of Illinois fur trapping laws grows louder after Cook County coyote has paw amputated
BARRINGTON, Ill. - Calls for change in Illinois law are growing after a coyote found with a steel trap on its leg in the south suburbs had to have its paw amputated. You may not realize it, but we are in the middle of fur trapping season in Illinois, in which metal leg traps are used to catch animals.
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year
The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
