ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Former Jags guard Uche Nwaneri dead at 38

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri has died at the age of 38. Nwaneri, who played at Purdue, was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In 104 games with the Jags, Nwaneri only missed one game. He worked his way...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game

It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn’t finish the game. Coach Mike McDaniel has not named a starter for Sunday’s pivotal regular-season finale, in which the Dolphins could make the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. Miami would also need New England to lose to Buffalo. After starting the season 8-3, Miami has lost its past five games.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State makes top four for four-star offensive tackle

Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the need to finish strong with the offensive line in the current recruiting cycle after the early signing period. And after hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy above his head in Pasadena, it seems the Nittany Lions could be in play for a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland in the Class of 2023 coming down the final stretch of the recruiting process. Chimdy Onoh, from Dundalk, Maryland, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he has cut his list of top schools down to four. Among the four was Penn State, and an official visit...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NFLDraftBible

2023 NFL Draft: Bryan Bresee Declares For Draft

A potential top-ten pick in April, Bryan Bresee of Clemson, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. "A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique."
CLEMSON, SC
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy