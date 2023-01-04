Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
BREAKING: Jovaughn Gwyn Declares For The NFL Draft
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will losing one of their most experienced offensive linemen to the NFL.
Former Jags guard Uche Nwaneri dead at 38
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri has died at the age of 38. Nwaneri, who played at Purdue, was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In 104 games with the Jags, Nwaneri only missed one game. He worked his way...
Ron Rivera Announces Commanders' Week 18 Starting Quarterback
On Sunday, the Commanders will start Sam Howell at quarterback against the Cowboys. Head coach Ron Rivera announced the news just moments ago. It was initially reported that Taylor Heinicke would start at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 18. Clearly, there has been a change of plans. Despite the...
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
Trevor Lawrence, 2 other Jaguars sit out Tuesday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars have withheld Trevor Lawrence from the first practice of every week since he suffered a toe sprain in Week 13 and that continued Tuesday ahead of the team’s Saturday showdown for the AFC South title. In addition to Lawrence sitting out the practice, the Jaguars also...
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn’t finish the game. Coach Mike McDaniel has not named a starter for Sunday’s pivotal regular-season finale, in which the Dolphins could make the playoffs with a win over the New York Jets. Miami would also need New England to lose to Buffalo. After starting the season 8-3, Miami has lost its past five games.
UVA's Anthony Johnson Headed to Indianapolis for NFL Scouting Combine
First-Team All-ACC cornerback Anthony Johnson will look to bolster his draft stock at the NFL Combine in two months
Penn State makes top four for four-star offensive tackle
Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the need to finish strong with the offensive line in the current recruiting cycle after the early signing period. And after hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy above his head in Pasadena, it seems the Nittany Lions could be in play for a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland in the Class of 2023 coming down the final stretch of the recruiting process. Chimdy Onoh, from Dundalk, Maryland, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he has cut his list of top schools down to four. Among the four was Penn State, and an official visit...
2023 NFL Draft: Bryan Bresee Declares For Draft
A potential top-ten pick in April, Bryan Bresee of Clemson, has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. "A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique."
Super Senior Safety Tyrell Ajian Officially Declares for NFL Draft
After spending six seasons in Lexington, defensive back Tyrell Ajian has officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft: The Mansfield, Ohio native will leave Kentucky having totaled 152 tackles, 12 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one touchdown and a sack. Ajian ...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
Week 18 staff predictions: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
When longtime Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette asked me before the 2022 NFL season if we'd be doing Jaguars predictions this year, I initially bristled at the idea. Prediction columns can often be boring and stodgy, and experts can often take themselves too seriously. I decided, if we were going to...
WITN
D.H. Conley boys beat rival J.H. Rose, North Pitt girls get redemption win over South Central
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley boys turned a one-score game into a double-digit win in the final minutes as they beat rival J.H. Rose 56-46 in high school boys basketball. Isaiah Crumpler leading the way for Conley with 18 points, Cooper Marcum had 17, and ECU football commit Bryce...
KJ Henry Announces Decision on his Future
KJ Henry has played his final snap as a Clemson Tiger.
Comments / 0