Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the need to finish strong with the offensive line in the current recruiting cycle after the early signing period. And after hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy above his head in Pasadena, it seems the Nittany Lions could be in play for a four-star offensive tackle from Maryland in the Class of 2023 coming down the final stretch of the recruiting process. Chimdy Onoh, from Dundalk, Maryland, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he has cut his list of top schools down to four. Among the four was Penn State, and an official visit...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO