In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered

Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
The Greater Palm Springs Region, located in sunny Southern California, is made up of 9 cities known as The Coachella Valley. It's a quick drive from major cities like Los Angeles and San Diego, just 2 hours away, and only a 4 hour drive from the bright lights of Las Vegas.
palmspringslife.com
7 Breweries to Try in the Coachella Valley
A golden pint from Desert Beer Company. The Coachella Valley’s first brewhouse — really, a beloved barbecue joint with a microbrewery attached — opened in 2002 in Rancho Mirage and was founded by Donald Callender of the Marie Callender’s chain. You’ll find an award-winning selection of ales, lagers, and IPAs, all brewed on premises and also available at other restaurants and retailers in Greater Palm Springs and the High Desert.
knewsradio.com
Palm Springs, Martha’s Open Overnight Shelter
Vintage style photo of cozy bedroom interior with book and reading lamp on bedside table Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. The City of Palm Springs and Martha’s Village and Kitchen are now operating an Overnight Shelter for unhoused residents. It’s open from January 2nd through February 28th 2023....
Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs
Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs. The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said. Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep The post Watch: Crews rescue dog struck on a cliff in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
palmspringslife.com
Coachella Valley Farmers Markets & Street Fairs Have It All
The Street Fair at College of the Desert takes place on Saturdays and Sundays. Fresh air and mountain surrounds transform what can be a dreaded task into an enriching experience. What better way to shop than to enjoy the casual cheer found at the open-air markets that dot the Coachella Valley? With so many alfresco gatherings to choose from, here’s a sampling of the area’s best outdoor shopping opportunities that run the gamut from taking care of your weekly fresh produce needs to more ambitious treasure hunting.
Crews rescue stranded dog that chased bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs
Rescue crews helped save a dog that became stranded after chasing some bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs. The dog, Talulah, managed to get out of its owner's yard and chased bighorn sheep up to a steep terrain near the Lykken Trail in Oswit Canyon, officials said. Talulah slipped while chasing the sheep The post Crews rescue stranded dog that chased bighorn sheep up a cliff in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
What to Wear for the Desert’s Ritziest Occasions
Nicolas Delgado, owner of The Fine Art of Design. As revelers in other locales hunker down for a long, chilly winter, party animals in Greater Palm Springs celebrate a nightlife scene that’s just heating up. From Palm Springs International Film Festival soirées to glimmering Modernism Week discos, residents and visitors enjoy a packed social calendar that extends well into spring. And every great party, of course, requires a great outfit.
thepalmspringspost.com
Months of planning, multiagency cooperation go into keeping International Film Festival safe
Three years after the last in-person Palm Springs International Film Festival was held, it’s not just celebrities and organizers hoping all goes well. A small army of security, including the city’s police force, has been prepping for the big event for months. January 2020, just months before the...
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
thepalmspringspost.com
Some overnight shelter now being offered in city for unhoused residents
With cloudy and rainy weather and overnight lows reaching into the low 40s, the city has opened an overnight shelter for unhoused residents. Driving the news: The 15-bed shelter opened Monday afternoon at the site of the city’s former Boxing Club and will remain open through Feb. 28. The city is working in partnership with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to operate the overnight accommodations.
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs
Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a building at an abandoned golf course in Palm Springs. The fire was reported Monday at around 3:00 p.m. at the Bel Air Greens on the 1000 block of S El Cielo Road, near E. Mesquite Avenue. Palm Springs firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke and The post Building burns at abandoned golf course in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It is the first day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), and it's kicking off with a gala where several Hollywood stars, among others, will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center to receive awards. The PSIFF is running from January 5 to January 16. This is the first year the festival is The post Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability
A La Quinta family is staying hopeful after one of their children was diagnosed with a rare condition known as LMNA-Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, or LMNA-CMD. “We’ve been fighting for his testing for years now and thankfully finally got the official diagnosis on the 18th of November,” said Cassidy Sipe, as she shared details about her The post La Quinta mom fights for inclusivity of son with terminal disability appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
Palm Springs Police Academy is Calling You
PALM SPRINGS — Have you ever dreamed of riding along with a police officer? The ever-popular Palm Springs Police Academy is giving you that opportunity and much more. The next Academy starts Jan. 31. Participants will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only those who can commit to attending the full, three-month session should apply for one of the coveted spots. The application period runs until Jan. 17, or until the class is full.
