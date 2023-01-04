ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

City of Rye in $3.25 Million Settlement with Undisclosed Litigant

[This story was updated with new developments on Tuesday evening.]. Late in the evening on Wednesday, December 21st in their last action at their last 2022 meeting, the Rye City Council approved a $3.25 million dollar settlement with an undisclosed “John Doe”. Asked for further details on who...
RYE, NY

