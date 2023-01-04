ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York

Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
NEW YORK STATE
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
NEW YORK STATE
Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4

New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
NEW YORK STATE
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State

With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?

Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Minimum wage workers get raise for new year

ALBANY – Minimum wage workers in New York, except for those in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, began receiving an increase of one dollar per hour on December 31, 2022. The new minimum wage is $14.20 per hour. Fast food workers are in a distinct category and make $15 per hour statewide and will not receive a mandated increase. Minimum wage earners in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester already make $15 an hour and will not receive a boost.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
NEW YORK STATE
