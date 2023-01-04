Read full article on original website
adafruit.com
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
Gotham Gazette
Governor Hochul’s Misguided Veto of the Non-Religious Addiction Recovery Options Bill
Governor Hochul’s veto of the Nonreligious Recovery Options bill is a significant missed opportunity to both improve New York’s civil rights record and improve public health outcomes in the midst of an ever-worsening addiction crisis that is claiming the life of a New Yorker every three hours. This...
This County Uses The Most HEAP Benefits In New York
Many people in New York State have been hit hard by the economy over the years. Because of this, and other factors, the Empire State has put in place several programs that can assist lower-income individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet. From Unemployment Assistance to Medicaid...
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Runaways In New York State Can Now Make Decisions Without Parents’ Permission
Runaways and homeless kids in New York State can now make some major decisions without their parents' permission. A new law was recently signed by Governor Kathy Hochul that gives certain youth the ability to bypass consulting their guardians to make important choices. Do Minors Need Parental Permission For Healthcare...
New Laws and Bills in New York To Look Out For in 2023
With the start of a brand new year comes new laws that will be set into place. While some of them are beneficial to most residents of New York state, others may think differently. New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. Sometimes we can come...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
This new law makes it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last week that will make it harder for lenders to foreclose on New York homeowners. The bill, called the “Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act,” passed the state legislature on a bipartisan basis in May, but Hochul waited until the end of the year to sign it. Her office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Central New York- Take 46 Days Off From Work In 2023 Only Using 18
Are you looking to take off more time from work in 2023? The only problem, you don't have that much vacation time? Here's a life hack every Central New York worker needs to know. Recently, a lifehack showing how to get 46 days off from work only using 18 days...
nysportsday.com
Work Resumes on New York Gambling Expansion on Jan. 4
New York gambling expansion plans are at different completion stages and overseen by various officials. However, perhaps the most prominent among them is the proposed NY online casino and poker legalization, slated to be discussed soon by the New York State Legislature. That body’s 2023 session begins at noon on Jan. 4.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
NYS Nurses Association says 12,000 nurses ready to strike
The New York State Nurses Association says no progress has been made in its negotiations with seven hospitals, setting the stage for its members to go on strike on Monday.
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
DASNY misses deadline to report to governor, public on CAURD program and $200M fund
The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, responsible for a key component of the state’s cannabis retail program, has missed its deadline to report to the governor, the legislature and the public on its efforts in setting up a $200 million social equity fund as well as a portion of the state’s first-round dispensary program.
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Minimum wage workers get raise for new year
ALBANY – Minimum wage workers in New York, except for those in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, began receiving an increase of one dollar per hour on December 31, 2022. The new minimum wage is $14.20 per hour. Fast food workers are in a distinct category and make $15 per hour statewide and will not receive a mandated increase. Minimum wage earners in NYC, Long Island, and Westchester already make $15 an hour and will not receive a boost.
Legally Take More Paid Time Off To Help Sick Family In New York State
A new law passed in 2021 has gone into effect, giving New Yorkers more paid time off. Governor Hochul signed bill S.2928-A/A.06098-A into law. It expands on the state's Paid Family Leave law. New York residents can now legally take paid time off to care for a sick sibling. Gov....
mynbc5.com
Public perception among the concerns over New York lawmaker pay raise
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state legislature is now the highest paid in the country after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the 29 percent increase into law on Sunday. The $32,000 hike takes their annual salary from $110,000 to $142,000. Political analyst Ron Seyb from Skidmore College said this will impact a small fraction of the state's overall budget but that the issue could be public perception.
