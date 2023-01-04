Read full article on original website
Tesla’s ugly Q4 deliveries miss is the first hard proof that Elon Musk has a growing demand problem
Vehicle sales came in below even the lowest expectations on Wall Street, sending the stock tumbling 14% to lows unseen since August 2020.
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
insideevs.com
Tesla Delivery Train Spotted Carrying Ridiculous Load Of EVs
We'll be honest to say right up front that this is one of those articles where you read the headline and think perhaps it's a neat story, but it can't really be that big of a deal. Well, think again. We clicked on the video of the "massive" Tesla delivery train and couldn't believe how long it keeps going and going and going.
torquenews.com
100,000 Miles Driven in a Tesla Model 3 - What Happened?
We have a video from an owner of a Tesla Model 3 who drove 100,000 miles. What happened to the car after this?. A Tesla Model 3 owner, Brandon Havard, drove his Model 3 100,000 miles. He's owned the car for about 3 years now. He decided to do a full review of the car after driving this much.
CNBC
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for allegedly exaggerating driving range of EVs
South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles in low temperatures. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
(iSeeCars) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Tesla has been slapped with a $2 million fine in South Korea over claims it falsely advertised the range of its vehicles in cold weather
The range of Teslas drops by over 50% in cold weather, South Korea's anti-trust regulator said at a press conference.
fox56news.com
Report: South Korea fines Tesla $2.2M over cold-weather range
South Korea’s antitrust regulator has hit Tesla with a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine for allegedly minimizing the impact of cold weather on range, Reuters reported Tuesday. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said Tesla had overstated “driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel...
notebookcheck.net
BYD beats Tesla to become the world's largest EV maker as buyers flock to cheaper electric cars
Tesla just informed that it has increased its electric vehicle sales by 40% year-on-year, hitting the 1.31 million delivery milestone out of 1.37 million produced, in itself a 47% increase compared to 2021. This number, however, missed Elon Musk's own goal of at least a 50% EV sales increase. Tesla sold 405,278 cars this past quarter, as opposed to the 431,117 units that industry analysts expected, despite the generous year-end incentives it doled out for the December deliveries.
ABC News
Tesla shares tumble after company misses delivery target
DETROIT -- Shares of Tesla tumbled more than 12% Tuesday on the first full day of trading since the company announced 2022 delivery numbers that fell short of targets. The electric vehicle and solar panel maker's stock closed at $108.10, and it's down just under 70% since the start of last year. The stock hit its lowest point since August of 2020, and Tesla's market value, according to FactSet, slid to $341 billion, down from over $1 trillion as recently as April.
Tesla’s 2022 sales fall short of Elon Musk’s pledge to grow by 50 per cent
Tesla said on Monday that the company has sold a record 1.31 million vehicles in 2022 with production increasing 47 per cent compared to last year, however, the numbers fall short of chief Elon Musk’s pledge to grow sales by 50 per cent nearly every year.The electric vehicle manufacturing company said in its 2022 fourth-quarter report that it delivered over 405,000 vehicles, up from the 308,600 vehicles it delivered in the same period last year.These numbers represent a record growth of about 40 per cent in deliveries year on year, but reportedly still fall short of Wall Street analysts’...
The Verge
Tesla falls short of its goal of growing 50 percent in 2022
Tesla delivered just over 1.3 million vehicles in 2022, missing its goal of achieving 50 percent growth year-over-year. The company needed to hit approximately 1.4 million deliveries to meet its target, indicating that transportation and logistics challenges continue to plague the EV company. Tesla said it delivered 405,278 vehicles in...
The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare
Elon Musk has been in hot water with many Twitter and Tesla fans. Did his recent actions hurt Tesla sales? The post The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
torquenews.com
All the Electric Cars With 300 Miles Or More of Range In 2023 - Tesla Has 5
There is a video going over all the electric cars with 300 miles of range or more that will be sold in 2023. Here they are. This is a list of the EV (electric vehicles) with 300 or more miles of range for 2023. These are cars with an EPA range of 300 miles or more.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 post impressive sales in UK’s December auto market
Recent data posted by the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has revealed something quite extraordinary. While Tesla seems to be facing challenges in China, the EV maker’s two best-selling vehicles — the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan — are still dominating their respective segments in some countries abroad.
Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet
It's a horrible year that ends on a false note. But this is not really a surprise either for investors or for Rivian shareholders. The upstart, seen as one of Tesla's most serious rivals, had a nightmarish year 2022. Nothing went the way the Irvine, CA-based band hoped. Rivian (RIVN)...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
Tesla stock plunge intensifies outlook divide
Few stocks and companies are as divisive as Tesla. Its dramatic 65% plunge last year, its worst ever, has only intensified the debate. Why it matters: Investors in the past largely valued Tesla in a category of its own — neither purely tech nor auto. But with legacy car brands catching up and global market and economic conditions working against Tesla right now, the premium has steadily gotten smaller.
