Peter Berg has been involved in films about trauma and tragedy before. Nothing has ever compared, or could have ever prepared the acclaimed and Emmy-nominated director for his latest project, and the journey it has prompted. The 58-year-old Berg, who is best known for directing “Friday Night Lights” (both the TV series and movie), “Lone Survivor” and “Patriots Day” in addition to multiple acting credits, has his latest film, “Boys in Blue,” premiering on Showtime on Friday. The four-part docuseries, and events he captured, moved him in a way he had never experienced before in his career. “It was a very intense experience...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO