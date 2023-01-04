Read full article on original website
Related
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Lou Reed Wrote for Other Artists
Shortly after graduating from Syracuse University in 1964, and a year before forming The Velvet Underground, a young Lou Reed worked as a songwriter and in-house performer for the low-budget label Pickwick Records in New York City. “There were four of us locked into a room and they would say,...
Watch previously unseen footage of one of Layne Staley’s last ever shows with Alice In Chains
Video of one of Layne Staley’s final shows from 1996 has appeared on YouTube
Jack Black hints a 'School of Rock' sequel could be coming: 'We strive to inspire'
Rockers Jack Black and Kyle Glass revealed they are "thinking about" creating a hybrid sequel for "School of Rock" and “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny."
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
Peter Berg opens up on ‘painful’ new sports documentary ‘Boys in Blue’
Peter Berg has been involved in films about trauma and tragedy before. Nothing has ever compared, or could have ever prepared the acclaimed and Emmy-nominated director for his latest project, and the journey it has prompted. The 58-year-old Berg, who is best known for directing “Friday Night Lights” (both the TV series and movie), “Lone Survivor” and “Patriots Day” in addition to multiple acting credits, has his latest film, “Boys in Blue,” premiering on Showtime on Friday. The four-part docuseries, and events he captured, moved him in a way he had never experienced before in his career. “It was a very intense experience...
NME
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
Shania Twain Says ‘Giddy Up’ With New Dance-Fueled Music Video
Shania Twain has released a new music video for “Giddy Up!,” the third single from her forthcoming sixth studio album “Queen Of Me,” to be released on Feb. 3 via Republic Records. The cheery single’s catchy and fun chorus receives a matching dance number in the song’s visual treatment where the track’s listening versatility is put on display in scenes filmed at a restaurant, a bar, a grocery store and a car shop where Twain plays a frustrated lead mechanic who just can’t seem to get her workers to stop dancing. According to Twain, the tagline “Giddy Up!” is...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
NME
Listen to a snippet of FLO’s collaboration with Stormzy
FLO have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy pop trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’ – check out a snippet below. During an interview with Capital XTRA last month, FLO revealed they’d love to work with Stormzy. Sharing the footage on a new TikTok earlier today (January 3) the pop trio wrote, “It’s happening! FLO ft Stormzy. Our ‘Hide & Seek’ remix is coming soon.”
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Mount Eerie Shares New Song “Huge Fire”: Listen
Mount Eerie has released a new song titled “Huge Fire.” It’s part of Colors, a 20th anniversary compilation album from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. Phil Elverum’s track is the final song on the record, with other contributions by Lou Barlow, Jason Lytle, Quasi, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, and more appearing before it. According to the liner notes, Elverum wrote and produced “Huge Fire” last month. Give it a listen below.
FLO win Radio 1’s BBC Sound of 2023 award
British R&B group FLO have been announced as winners of Radio 1’s BBC Sound of 2023 award.The news comes just a few weeks after the three-piece were awarded the Brits Rising Star award, which makes them the first group in history to win both.“Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single ‘Cardboard Box’ is wild,” the band said in a statement.“We feel so connected to our British music roots winning the BBC Sound Of, and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal Pinkpantheress winning last...
‘Mindset of a superfan’: Pooneh Ghana on photographing musicians on tour
“I try to approach music photography in the mindset of a superfan,” says Pooneh Ghana. The Los Angeles-based photographer, 32, has been documenting the live music scene since she was a teenager. Her specialty is capturing musicians on stage in front of sweaty faces pouring over stage barriers –...
From The Beach Boys to Bruce Springsteen—10 “Auld Lang Syne” Covers Ranked
“Auld Lang Syne” is the definitive New Year’s Eve song. It is an anthem about reminiscing on times long since gone, cherishing the memories, moments, and people that have meant something dear. Opening with a building arrangement or simply a cappella, the simple, yet poignant, song demands a pause and offers a moment of reflection with every new year.
Comments / 0