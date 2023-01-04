ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team

By Travis L. Brown
Bryan College Station Eagle
 1 day ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

USC All-American joins Texas A&M women's tennis program

The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia

Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Local girls soccer teams ready for new season

The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”. With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today

The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan boys basketball team loses at Pflugerville Weiss 48-42

PFLUGERVILE — The Bryan boys basketball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss 48-42 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play. Zach Williams led Bryan (14-8, 0-1) in scoring with 15 points, and he had three rebounds. TJ Johnson had eight points and three rebounds, and Chris Maxey had six points and five boards.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 7

The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date January 2, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station police investigating homicide

The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell announces return of Tin Roof flavor

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its ice cream flavor, Tin Roof, has returned to store shelves. Tin Roof is described as a vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. The flavor has a new carton design...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Practical Compassion” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation “Conservation Priorities in College Station” by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three suspects identified from Tuesday homicide in College Station

The College Station Police Department has identified three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Murder suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle during pursuit in Navasota

A murder suspect from Bastrop County crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself, according to the Bryan Police Department. Fox 7 in Austin identified the suspect as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who was hospitalized after the accident. Caballero is suspected...
NAVASOTA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy