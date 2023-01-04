As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team

Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
LSU Preview: Sahara Jones, Kay Kay Green
Junior guards Sahara Jones and Kay Kay Green discuss the upcoming road game with LSU before leaving College Station. (Jan. 4, 2023)
USC All-American joins Texas A&M women's tennis program
The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career. “She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it...
Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Local girls soccer teams ready for new season
The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”. With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.
Walter's hat trick, offensive explosion guide A&M Consolidated girls soccer team to 7-0 win
Behind a hat trick from freshman forward Carson Walter, the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team opened the season with a 7-0 win over Temple on Thursday afternoon in the College Station Classic at Tigerland Stadium. Four different Lady Tigers scored as junior forward Lily Hickson had two goals, and sophomore...
No. 21 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats rival College Station 71-47
A&M Consolidated boys basketball head coach Andrew Daily was so amped up that he lost his voice by the end of the game. The No. 21 Tigers didn’t need to do much talking though as they made a statement with their 71-47 victory over College Station in District 21-5A play Tuesday at a packed Tiger Gym.
Consol, College Station basketball teams meet today
The A&M Consolidated and College Station basketball teams are going to ring in the new year with a pair of District 21-5A headliners on Tuesday. The 21st-ranked Consol boys (13-6, 1-0) will play host to the Cougars (15-7, 1-0) at 1:30 p.m., while the College Station girls (9-13, 2-1) will play the Lady Tigers (11-11, 3-0) at 12:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym.
College Station girls basketball team survives second-half pressure to down A&M Consolidated
For three quarters Tuesday, College Station dictated the pace in what would ultimately end up a 50-44 Lady Cougar win over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A girls basketball play at Cougar Gym. But the Lady Tigers’ motor in the third quarter began turning a lopsided game into a nail biter...
Bryan boys basketball team loses at Pflugerville Weiss 48-42
PFLUGERVILE — The Bryan boys basketball team fell to Pflugerville Weiss 48-42 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play. Zach Williams led Bryan (14-8, 0-1) in scoring with 15 points, and he had three rebounds. TJ Johnson had eight points and three rebounds, and Chris Maxey had six points and five boards.
The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 7
The latest edition of the Buzz Williams Radio Show, featuring head coach Buzz Williams and the Voice of the Aggies, Andrew Monaco. (air date January 2, 2023). The Buzz Williams Radio Show originates on Mondays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition
Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple. Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.
College Station police investigating homicide
The College Station Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station, according to the department's Twitter page. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Blue Bell announces return of Tin Roof flavor
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its ice cream flavor, Tin Roof, has returned to store shelves. Tin Roof is described as a vanilla-flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating. The flavor has a new carton design...
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5
Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Practical Compassion” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation “Conservation Priorities in College Station” by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.
Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Three suspects identified from Tuesday homicide in College Station
The College Station Police Department has identified three suspects from a homicide that occurred at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. Police obtained security camera footage which showed three masked males carrying firearms knock on the door and force entry into the doorway,...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (22) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Murder suspect in hospital after crashing vehicle during pursuit in Navasota
A murder suspect from Bastrop County crashed his vehicle during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday down Texas 6 in Navasota and then shot himself, according to the Bryan Police Department. Fox 7 in Austin identified the suspect as Raul Anthony Caballero, 22, who was hospitalized after the accident. Caballero is suspected...
