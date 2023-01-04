Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Healthline
Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For
Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
studyfinds.org
Mouth bacteria linked to development of life-threatening brain abscesses
PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — Poor dental hygiene could lead to a potentially fatal problem in the brain, a new study warns. Scientists have found a link between mouth bacteria and the development of brain abscesses. While abscesses resulting from bacteria sitting in oral cavities are uncommon, they can be...
WebMD
Loss of Taste, Smell From COVID Linked to High Antibody Levels
Dec. 15, 2022 – People who reported loss of taste or smell due to a COVID-19 infection had twice the number of neutralizing antibodies compared to people who also got the virus but could still smell and taste normally, new research shows. Loss of smell and taste during COVID-19...
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and…
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine for children after multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears safe
A study of children and adolescents who received a COVID-19 vaccination following multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) found that there were no reports of serious complications including myocarditis or MIS-C reoccurrence. About half of participants experienced mild and typical reactions, including arm soreness and fatigue. The study demonstrates that it is safe to get a vaccine after having MIS-C. The findings will publish today (January 3) in JAMA Network Open.
Tesla’s Sales in China Are Slipping, as Local Competition Catches Up
Elon Musk’s woes continue. After losing $200 billion from his net worth last year, the Tesla CEO was met with the news that the EV company’s sales in China dropped off in December, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Tesla sold only about 56,000 cars in the country last month, down 21 percent from the year prior and a whopping 44 percent from November. That’s a worrying sign for the company, given that China is the world’s largest car market, making up about 40 percent of Tesla’s sales. “When you are not active in the largest market in the world, you...
Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MedicalXpress
Simple nasal swab can provide early warning of emerging viruses
As the COVID-19 pandemic showed, potentially dangerous new viruses can begin to spread in the population well before the global public health surveillance system can detect them. However, Yale researchers have found that testing for the presence of a single immune system molecule on nasal swabs can help detect stealthy...
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
MedicalXpress
Aggressive surgery increases survival with low-grade brain tumors: Study
The transition of a low-grade, slow growing brain tumor to a lethal one can be delayed if neurosurgeons remove as much as possible soon after diagnosis, according to the results of a study led by UC San Francisco. The findings run counter to other research indicating that extensive resection, or...
2minutemedicine.com
Balanced intravenous solutions reduce risk of hyperchloremia in the pediatric intensive care unit
1. In a randomized controlled trial of critically ill pediatric patients requiring intravenous fluid therapy, children receiving saline were significantly more likely to have a serum chloride rise of 5 mEq/L than those receiving either gluconate/acetate-buffered solution or lactate-buffered solution. 2. The odds of a serum chloride rise within 48...
MedicalXpress
Rheumatologist recommends patients receive pneumococcal vaccine
Patients with rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and other rheumatic conditions are more at risk for complications and death from pneumonia, meningitis, and other bacterial infections, yet most have not been vaccinated against infection. UT Southwestern rheumatologist Elena K. Joerns, M.D., recommends that all patients with rheumatic disorders receive a pneumococcal vaccine...
2minutemedicine.com
Vaccines for Zaire Ebola virus disease are safe and generate an immune response
1. In this trial for the safety of vaccines used to prevent Zaire Ebola virus disease (EVD), no concerns were identified. 2. All three vaccine regimens tested demonstrated immune responses by day 14 lasting through to month 12. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: EVD outbreaks have high morbidity...
MedicalXpress
Researchers Identify blood panel to predict placenta accreta
Of the nearly 4 million births each year in the United States, roughly 50,000 are marked by life-threatening complications, and up to 900 result in maternal death during delivery. One major, often life-threatening complication is placenta accreta spectrum (PAS), which poses a threat to both the mother and the baby. Currently, PAS cases are identified by ultrasounds, MRIs, and predictive confounding conditions—but these methods leave between 33% and 50% of PAS cases undetected prior to delivery. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, embarked on a study to create a targeted test for predicting PAS during pregnancy, thus better preparing patients and practitioners for the delivery day. By studying circulating microparticle (CMP) protein panels in pregnant women, the team identified five unique CMP proteins that can predict PAS as early as the second trimester of pregnancy. Their results are published in Scientific Reports.
Comments / 0