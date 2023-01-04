Of the nearly 4 million births each year in the United States, roughly 50,000 are marked by life-threatening complications, and up to 900 result in maternal death during delivery. One major, often life-threatening complication is placenta accreta spectrum (PAS), which poses a threat to both the mother and the baby. Currently, PAS cases are identified by ultrasounds, MRIs, and predictive confounding conditions—but these methods leave between 33% and 50% of PAS cases undetected prior to delivery. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, embarked on a study to create a targeted test for predicting PAS during pregnancy, thus better preparing patients and practitioners for the delivery day. By studying circulating microparticle (CMP) protein panels in pregnant women, the team identified five unique CMP proteins that can predict PAS as early as the second trimester of pregnancy. Their results are published in Scientific Reports.

14 HOURS AGO