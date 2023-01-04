Read full article on original website
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
AOL Corp
Samsung debuts new Micro LED TVs at CES 2023
Samsung is bringing out the big guns for CES 2023, announcing new sizes for its top-of-the-line Micro LED televisions that should make them a bit more affordable for consumers, though still nowhere near the price of your average set. Micro LED combines the best aspects of OLED TVs with the...
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
Engadget
Samsung's 2023 QD-OLED TVs will reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness
It's also offering a larger 77-inch QD-OLED model. Samsung launched its QD-OLED TV lineup last year at CES promising higher brightness than other OLED TVs, particularly its arch-rival LG. However, it was only mildly brighter than LG OLEDs back then, and yesterday, LG unveiled its 2023 OLED TV lineup with up to 70 percent more brightness and peak levels reportedly hitting around 1,800 nits.
Digital Trends
LG Display explains why its new OLED screens are so much brighter
Both LG and Panasonic announced new OLED TVs with substantially brighter screens than their previous generations at CES 2023. In fact, they are up to 150% brighter in some cases, with peak brightness claims of 2,100 nits. LG credits the jump in performance to its Brightness Booster Max technology, and Panasonic says it’s using a Master OLED Ultimate module with a Micro Lens Array. What does all this actually mean? Here’s the explanation from the horse’s mouth.
Engadget
Samsung bets on MicroLED and 8K for its premium 2023 TVs
Four years after introducing The Wall at CES 2018, Samsung is poised to take its MicroLED technology mainstream. At CES 2023, the company announced it would offer 50-, 63-, 76-, 89-, 101-, 114- and 140-inch MicroLED models, greatly expanding the amount of choice consumers have when it comes to the new display technology. Samsung didn’t provide pricing and availability information for the expanded line, but the company claims the new models are its most affordable MicroLED TVs to date. Since a few of the sets are smaller than any of the MicroLED TVs Samsung has offered in the past, you also won’t need to pay for a professional to install them in your home.
The Verge
TCL’s 2023 TVs have new branding and are gaming powerhouses
TCL is overhauling its TV strategy for 2023 by ditching the company’s long-running 6-Series, 5-Series, and 4-Series branding in favor of two new lines: higher-end sets will be part of the Q-Series, while more value-focused TVs will fall under the S-Series. Within the two segments are six different models in all.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
CNET
Samsung Made a Huge TV You Probably Can't Afford Slightly Smaller
Until now, wealthy folks who wanted the ultimate wall-sized next-generation Samsung television had to hire a pro to get a massive MicroLED TV into their homes. Samsung actually called those TVs "The Wall." But with the 2023 version, announced at CES, those lucky folks will be able to set it up themselves, if they want.
LG's transparent OLED TV wows at CES 2023
The LG OLED T is a prototype television with a transparent screen. LG showed off the set during its CES 2023 press conference.
Engadget
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
Hisense announces new Mini LED TVs, ULED X display tech, Laser TVs at CES
ULED X can reportedly reach up to 2500 nits peak brightness with 5000 local dimming zones.
Consumer Reports.org
The TVs Coming From Hisense, LG, Roku, Samsung, Sony, and TCL in 2023
Just days into the new year, and we already have a good idea of what TV shoppers can expect in 2023, starting with more LCD sets that use Mini LEDs in backlights, some developments to boost brightness in OLED TVs, which traditionally have topped our TV ratings, and more TV brands offering sets with screens 85 inches and even larger.
CNET
LG's Newest Generation OLED TVs Up the Brightness Factor
At the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas Wednesday, LG showed me its full lineup of new OLED televisions for 2023. The biggest addition, literally, is a 97-inch OLED TV that's completely wireless. Called the M3 series, it looks awesome in person, as you can see...
CNET
Asus's 3D Laptop Screen Enters the OLED Dimension
A couple of years ago, Acer added a laptop with a Spatial Labs glasses-free 3D screen in its Concept D mobile workstation line, and has since been quietly chugging away with the tech; the company subsequently incorporated the tech into gaming laptops. At CES, Asus announced its own 3D panel for a couple of creator-focused laptops. But Asus's difference is OLED. It says OLED's high contrast and fast pixel response time promise less crosstalk and ghosting -- in other words, visibly crisper 3D rendering -- than with the IPS panels used by Acer. It's designed to work with all common 3D formats, though the experience may vary depending upon content.
Android Authority
Samsung announces the OLED S95C 4K TV, the perfect display for gamers
A 144Hz refresh rate is just the beginning. Samsung announced the OLED S95C 4K TV. The 77-inch TV boasts Quantum Dot technology and a 144Hz refresh rate in an 11mm-thin frame. Samsung also announced the 75-inch QN95C 4K TV. At CES 2023 Samsung announced this year’s follow-up to the highly-rated...
