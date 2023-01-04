Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
NBA: Jayson Tatum’s triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs
Jayson Tatum posted a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to propel the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to a 124-95 win over the host Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Tatum scored 18 and Jaylen Brown added 15 of his 19 in the second half as Boston snapped a...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Countdown to Kickoff: Giants vs. Eagles
The Eagles are all out of mulligans and need to beat the Giants on Sunday in order to clinch the top seed in the NFC playoffs
