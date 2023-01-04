ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA: Jayson Tatum’s triple-double leads Celtics past Mavs

Jayson Tatum posted a triple-double with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to propel the NBA-leading Boston Celtics to a 124-95 win over the host Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. Tatum scored 18 and Jaylen Brown added 15 of his 19 in the second half as Boston snapped a...
