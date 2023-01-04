Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD searches for UF sorority row burglary suspect
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking an individual suspected of burglarizing a sorority residence on Monday. According to a GPD release, the individual committed the burglary around 1200 SW 9th Ave. UF and Shands Hospital at 11:40 p.m. GPD released a surveillance video of the suspect riding a bicycle...
fox35orlando.com
Injured baby taken to Florida hospital after days of no medical attention; man arrested: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing a child neglect charge after police said he brought a baby to a Florida hospital with broken limbs and many cuts and scrapes. Justin Shavers, 19, was arrested and booked into an Alachua County jail for having the 1-year-old for days before seeking medical attention and for knowing the child was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Human skeletal remains found north of Palatka, Putnam police report
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported human skeletal remains discovered by a resident in a wooded area of Cedar Creek Cutoff Rd. north of Palatka. At this time there is increased law enforcement presence. Putnam County police are asking residents to stay out of the area. There is currently...
Action News Jax
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
WCJB
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
WCJB
Bradford County Sheriffs’ deputies receive a donation of 8 bulletproof backpacks for school officers
BRADFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - After tragic mass shootings at schools across the country, Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are adding another layer of protection for students. BCSO said they are the first agency in the nation to receive the Byrna ballistic backpacks, which can deploy a bulletproof shield within seconds.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
News4Jax.com
Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office needs help locating two girls who ran away from home
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for help locating two girls who ran away from home. The Sheriff's Office says Arissa Navaeh Johnson, 12, and Nariah Nesha Johnson,11, were last seen on the porch of a family member's home located at 18700 block of Southeast 93rd Place before they ran away on Nov. 28th.
WCJB
‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses react to possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at around 2:30 am. They found a fire on the first floor and quickly noticed there was more to the incident. “I heard sirens and engines and they seemed very close,” shared witness Susan Paez.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews put out house fire in Ocala, found no one inside
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to a house fire in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue officials responded to a home on NW 4th St around noon on Wednesday. The back of the house had erupted in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire and found no...
WCJB
First baby in the state surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala. This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program. The box is located at Ocala Fire Station 1 which was installed in 2020.
fox35orlando.com
Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
WESH
Central Florida man who pleaded guilty to killing wife, 4 kids back in court
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man who pleaded guilty to killing his family is going back to court. Forty-one-year-old Michael Jones now faces punishment for killing his wife Casei Jones and the four kids they had between them. It was September 2019 and the family van crashed...
WCJB
Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after getting hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights early this morning. At 5 a.m., a 17-year-old girl from Keystone Heights and a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville were walking west on Walker Dr. near Myrtle Ave. when they were hit by a driver who fled the scene.
WCJB
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church holds Blessings Closet event
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free clothing and meal giveaway that will take place in Williston on Thursday. The Blessings Closet event will be held at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to pick out items of clothing from what’s...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Law enforcement detains 4 in drive-by shooting
Law enforcement apprehended four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the Carver Gardens apartments parking lot. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded at 5:39 p.m. to Carver Gardens at 1101 SE 15th St. after being informed that people were shooting inside the apartment complex.
