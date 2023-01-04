ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD searches for UF sorority row burglary suspect

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is seeking an individual suspected of burglarizing a sorority residence on Monday. According to a GPD release, the individual committed the burglary around 1200 SW 9th Ave. UF and Shands Hospital at 11:40 p.m. GPD released a surveillance video of the suspect riding a bicycle...
fox35orlando.com

Injured baby taken to Florida hospital after days of no medical attention; man arrested: police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing a child neglect charge after police said he brought a baby to a Florida hospital with broken limbs and many cuts and scrapes. Justin Shavers, 19, was arrested and booked into an Alachua County jail for having the 1-year-old for days before seeking medical attention and for knowing the child was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
LAKE CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse

An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
WCJB

Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning. Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance. According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas

An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

First baby in the state surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala. This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program. The box is located at Ocala Fire Station 1 which was installed in 2020.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Newborn surrendered at Florida fire station 'Baby Box'

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala newborn was the 23rd baby to be surrendered inside a Baby Box since 2017, also marking the first surrendered baby in 2023. The baby was reportedly dropped off at Ocala Fire Rescue’s Station #1, located at the MLK First Responder Campus. The Ocala Baby...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Rafter Cross Cowboy Church holds Blessings Closet event

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free clothing and meal giveaway that will take place in Williston on Thursday. The Blessings Closet event will be held at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Everyone is welcomed to pick out items of clothing from what’s...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Law enforcement detains 4 in drive-by shooting

Law enforcement apprehended four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the Carver Gardens apartments parking lot. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded at 5:39 p.m. to Carver Gardens at 1101 SE 15th St. after being informed that people were shooting inside the apartment complex.
GAINESVILLE, FL

