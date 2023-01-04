ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Comments / 23

St!@$$
1d ago

The change needs to start at the govener level and this state (at least the cancer pocket of blue in two counties) doesn't have the wisdom to to see past their own socialism ideologies. It helps to build the welfare state and dependence on government. Continuation of pushing more people down (= dependance = votes = stay in power).

Reply(1)
8
default-avatar
Guest
1d ago

‘Something has to change’. That’s an understatement. Arrest, prosecute, and then throw away the key.

Reply
5
Amaryllis Galatzs
1d ago

legalizing pot and selling it in stores is one of the worse things..should have left it up to doctors to prescribe it to a patient l think...

Reply
3
 

Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park

Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

King County saw 24% spike in overdose deaths in 2022

(The Center Square) – The drug and alcohol epidemic in King County did not slow down in 2022, as deaths from drug and alcohol abuse went up 24% from 2021 to 2022. The King County Public Health Department’s fatal overdose dashboard revealed 944 confirmed deaths from drug overdose and alcohol poisoning through Dec. 30, 2022. Tacking on unconfirmed cases that the department included and the total reaches 1,007. The 944...
KING COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
BELLINGHAM, WA
610KONA

Washington State Patrol Needs Your Help in Mysterious Death

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in figuring out a pedestrian death on Snoqualmie Pass back on December 28th. According to authorities, WSP received numerous calls around 9pm that night from witnesses reporting seeing a person sitting in the middle of the roadway. The individual, who...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Key News Network

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police issue warning after 8 ATM robberies at gunpoint

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location. In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.
TACOMA, WA

