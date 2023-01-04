Read full article on original website
St!@$$
1d ago
The change needs to start at the govener level and this state (at least the cancer pocket of blue in two counties) doesn't have the wisdom to to see past their own socialism ideologies. It helps to build the welfare state and dependence on government. Continuation of pushing more people down (= dependance = votes = stay in power).
8
Guest
1d ago
‘Something has to change’. That’s an understatement. Arrest, prosecute, and then throw away the key.
5
Amaryllis Galatzs
1d ago
legalizing pot and selling it in stores is one of the worse things..should have left it up to doctors to prescribe it to a patient l think...
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Loaded Gun, Suspected Fentanyl After Chasing Dealer Through Westlake Park
Police seized a loaded handgun and suspected fentanyl from a 22-year-old man after officers spotted a man dealing narcotics downtown on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., officers saw the man passing suspected fentanyl for cash at 3rd and Pike Street. When officers tried to contact the man he led them on a brief foot chase through Westlake Park, and tossed chairs and tables in the path of pursuing officers, only to stumble and fall to the ground.
King County saw 24% spike in overdose deaths in 2022
(The Center Square) – The drug and alcohol epidemic in King County did not slow down in 2022, as deaths from drug and alcohol abuse went up 24% from 2021 to 2022. The King County Public Health Department’s fatal overdose dashboard revealed 944 confirmed deaths from drug overdose and alcohol poisoning through Dec. 30, 2022. Tacking on unconfirmed cases that the department included and the total reaches 1,007. The 944...
KING 5
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
seattlemedium.com
DNA hit found in Yakama Reservation cold case, but dozens more still missing
It’s been 35 years since Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman went missing from the Yakama Reservation and 14 years since her remains were found west of White Swan, but her identity has only just been confirmed using DNA. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said when the human remains were found back in 2008, Daisy was on the list of possible matches and...
MyNorthwest.com
Man accused of shooting, killing cats because he didn’t want to move with them
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man was arrested Tuesday after police said he killed two cats. The Everett Police Department told KIRO that officers were called to a disturbance that began when a man evicted his 77-year-old father. The homeowner told officers that when he arrived at the property,...
myedmondsnews.com
Police: Man who damaged cars, made threats to kill arrested in Yesler Park neighborhood
SEATTLE — Officers arrested a man at an apartment building who police say damaged cars and screamed threats to kill on Tuesday night. Seattle police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Remington Court after 911 callers reported that a man was screaming, throwing things, and banging on walls at the building in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood.
Chronicle
Woman arrested for alleged $1.4M embezzlement from Bellingham business
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on Monday in connection with a $1.4 million embezzlement case involving a Bellingham business. Bellingham police detectives began an investigation in August after the manager and owner of Hardware Sales in Bellingham reported that an assistant manager at the store had stolen funds from the business over several years.
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
610KONA
KING-5
Seattle, Washington
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
