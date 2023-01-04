Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
‘Horrible experience’: Peabody mail carrier robbed at gunpoint says suspect threatened to shoot him
PEABODY, Mass. — A North Shore mail carrier robbed at gunpoint told Boston 25 News that the suspect threatened to shoot him if he didn’t hurry up and hand over his keys to the Postal Boxes. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Veterans Memorial Drive near...
Boston Police Seek Teenaged Armed Robbery Suspect, Ask For Public's Help
The suspect of an armed robbery is at large and may be armed, according to officials. Boston detectives are searching for a man's identity in connection to a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at around 2:00 p.m. in the Nubian Square area in Roxbury, according to the Boston Police Depar…
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
Officials ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed Cambridge In Officer-Involved Shooting
The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said her office would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, that left a man dead. Sayed Faisal, 20, of Cambridge, was identified as the man killed in the shooting …
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
Worcester man accused of killing Ernest Appiah pleads not guilty to murder charge
A Worcester man was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court Thursday in connection with the death of Ernest Appiah whose body was found in Paxton in March. Christopher Fuller, 30, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Thursday. He was ordered held without bail. Fuller was arrested...
Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police officer
CAMBRIDGE - A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge Police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of Chestnut Street, police said. I-Team sources tell WBZ the man was cutting himself with the machete and he was shot after a chase when he refused commands to drop the weapon.The man, who has not been identified, was treated by officers until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's office.
Male armed with machete in Cambridge sent to hospital with injuries, police say
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — An unidentified male armed with a machete has been taken to a local hospital with injuries, Cambridge Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to the area of Chestnut and Sidney Street to respond to a report of a male in distress who was “reportedly armed with a machete,” police said in a tweet.
whdh.com
WATCH: USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody on Wednesday afternoon and the brazen crime was caught on camera. Officers responding to Veterans Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. spoke with a mail carrier who said he was approached from behind by a suspect who brandished a black firearm and demanded the keys to the Postal Boxes.
whdh.com
Suspect charged with robbing, assaulting elderly woman who later died in Attleboro fire
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Attleboro is facing a charge of burglary with assault after allegedly robbing an 80-year-old woman, who later died in a house fire according to officials. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced the arrest of Adam Rollins, 42, in connection with...
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing
The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
Man charged in stabbing outside Market Basket in Chelsea claims he acted in self-defense
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man charged in connection with a stabbing following a parking dispute outside of a Market Basket in Chelsea that left another man injured on Monday allegedly told investigators that he acted in self-defense. Rojas Avalo, 25, of Revere was arraigned Tuesday in Chelsea District Court...
80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says
ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
‘Lost for words’: Mother of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day shooting wants answers
“Solve it, give us some kind of resolution." The mother of a 33-year-old man who was killed in a shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan is calling on police to find the person who took her son’s life. According to Boston police, officers responded to a call...
nbcboston.com
Man With Autism Says Elderly Parents Wrote Indicted Contractor $800K in Checks Before They Died
Steven Kaldeck sat inside a Middlesex Superior courtroom and quietly tried to process the sight of William Pusateri standing in handcuffs and listening to the allegations of a 23-count criminal indictment. It had been nearly a year since Kaldeck had last seen the paving business owner at the kitchen table...
Jymaal Cox identified as Boston man shot and killed 6 hours into New Year
A Boston man has been identified as the city’s first homicide victim of 2023, shot dead less than six hours into the new year, officials said. Jymaal Cox, 33, was found shot on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 6 a.m. Sunday, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.
Comments / 0