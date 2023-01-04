ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody

The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man armed with machete shot and killed by Cambridge Police officer

CAMBRIDGE - A man who was reportedly armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge Police officer Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the area of Chestnut Street, police said. I-Team sources tell WBZ the man was cutting himself with the machete and he was shot after a chase when he refused commands to drop the weapon.The man, who has not been identified, was treated by officers until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's office.  
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Peabody on Wednesday afternoon and the brazen crime was caught on camera. Officers responding to Veterans Memorial Drive around 12:30 p.m. spoke with a mail carrier who said he was approached from behind by a suspect who brandished a black firearm and demanded the keys to the Postal Boxes.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New Details in Chelsea Market Basket Parking Lot Stabbing

The man accused of stabbing another man over a parking spot outside of a Market Basket supermarket in Chelsea, Massachusetts, appeared in court Tuesday. The person who was stabbed is recovering from the wound to his back and his young son was in the back seat of the car when it happened, according to court proceedings.
CHELSEA, MA
CBS Boston

80-year-old woman found dead in Attleboro house fire also robbed, beaten, DA says

ATTLEBORO - An 80-year-old woman who was found dead in a fire at her Attleboro home had been robbed and attacked as well, investigators revealed Tuesday.Firefighters found Judith Henriques dead inside her house on Division Street around 1 a.m. back on November 18.There's still no word yet on how the fire started or how she died. But the investigation took a turn over the weekend when officers arrested 42-year-old Adam Rollins of Attleboro in Weymouth Sunday afternoon.He will be arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on a charge of burglary with assault. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Henriques was the victim.Prosecutors plan to reveal more information during the arraignment this afternoon. 
ATTLEBORO, MA

