Tampa, FL

Action News Jax

Former Jags guard Uche Nwaneri dead at 38

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguars guard Uche Nwaneri has died at the age of 38. Nwaneri, who played at Purdue, was selected by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. In 104 games with the Jags, Nwaneri only missed one game. He worked his way...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Ronde Barber among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber is one step closer to a gold jacket. Barber was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 on Wednesday. This is the third consecutive year he has made the final cut. The former Bucs cornerback has been at least a semifinalist for the last six years, but reached finalist status in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Missing from another practice

Jones (knee/illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jones has thus opened Week 18 prep with two straight absences from practice, so he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Falcons. With the Buccaneers having already secured the NFC's No. 4 seed with no possibility of moving up or down in the standings regardless of how Week 18 transpires, veterans like Jones may hold only limited roles if active Sunday with the likelihood that head coach Todd Bowles prioritizes the health of key players heading into the playoffs above all else.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Bengals on 'MNF;' Buffalo safety in critical condition

A scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly collapsed to the ground. The league has officially postponed the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win

Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 17 win

Otton caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Otton played 68 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Tampa Bay pass catcher. Despite seeing the field for all but 10 snaps, the rookie tight end failed to produce a fantasy-friendly line. Assuming his steady usage continues, Otton will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 18, when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons to close out the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Titans' Kristian Fulton: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Fulton (groin) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Fulton has missed four straight games due to a groin injury, but he's logged back-to-back limited practices to start Week 18 prep. He'll have one more chance to submit a full session before Tennessee needs to make a decision on his status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert: Will operate as backup Sunday

Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Gabbert will be the next man up if Tom Brady comes out of Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs, so while Brady will start,...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Will likely be active Sunday

Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Trask has a good chance to be active and would be the next man up if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert both leave Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The Buccaneers are locked into the fourth...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Inefficient with target volume

Valdes-Scantling caught two of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the Broncos. There were numerous occasions where Valdes-Scantling had a chance to make a big play but was ultimately unable to connect with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's at least an encouraging sign to see the deep threat drawing his most targets since Week 7, but it didn't turn into much tangible fantasy production. Valdes-Scantling could be an interesting deep fantasy option in some postseason leagues, but he doesn't possess much fantasy value in regular redrafts at this point.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins

Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
MIAMI, FL

