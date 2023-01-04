ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest

Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
El Paso News

Ex-NHL Star Jaromír Jágr Scores Goal in Czech League at Age 50

Jágr made Czech Extraliga history with his first score in seven appearances this season. When Jaromír Jágr began his NHL career in 1990, the Czech league in its current iteration did not exist, because the Czech Republic did not exist. More than 32 years after debuting for...
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Designated as non-roster player

Letang (lower body) has been designated as a non-roster player while he is away from the Penguins, the team announced Tuesday. Letang was already dealing with a lower-body injury but left the team following the passing of his father. For now, the veteran blueliner should be considered out indefinitely with Pierre-Olivier Joseph likely to see the biggest uptick in ice time. Once cleared to play, Letang will retake his place on the No. 1 power-play unit.
PITTSBURGH, PA

