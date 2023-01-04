ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field vs. Bengals: Buffalo safety in critical condition

A scary and emotional scene unfolded early during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after rising to his feet following a tackle of Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins. After making the tackle, Hamlin stood up only to suddenly fall to the ground. He received immediate medical attention on the field and was transported to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Thursday report: Mike White downgraded to limited

After being listed as a full participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough, quarterback Mike White was downgraded to limited during Thursday’s practice, which could be seen as a negative sign regarding his playing status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets have talked about their commitment to...
FOX Sports

Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Missing from another practice

Jones (knee/illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jones has thus opened Week 18 prep with two straight absences from practice, so he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Falcons. With the Buccaneers having already secured the NFC's No. 4 seed with no possibility of moving up or down in the standings regardless of how Week 18 transpires, veterans like Jones may hold only limited roles if active Sunday with the likelihood that head coach Todd Bowles prioritizes the health of key players heading into the playoffs above all else.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 17 win

Otton caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Otton played 68 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Tampa Bay pass catcher. Despite seeing the field for all but 10 snaps, the rookie tight end failed to produce a fantasy-friendly line. Assuming his steady usage continues, Otton will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 18, when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons to close out the regular season.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Doesn't bring in only target

Kieft logged 22 snaps on offense in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17 but failed to bring in his only target. The rookie once again served primarily in a blocking role, and despite the fact Cameron Brate was a healthy scratch, Kieft was an afterthought as a receiver. After a seven-game stretch between Weeks 7 and 14 when he caught one pass apiece in six contests, Kieft has only logged Sunday's lone target over the last three games.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win

Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Will likely be active Sunday

Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Trask has a good chance to be active and would be the next man up if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert both leave Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The Buccaneers are locked into the fourth...
TAMPA, FL

