Tampa Bay Buccaneers player confirms he’s dating Olympic swimmer: ‘Kicking off 2023 with my man’
Sorry fellas, but it appears that Carl Nassib is off the market. Nearly two years after he told the world he was gay, the former Penn State standout and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender took another big step this week, confirming that he is in a relationship with Olympic swimmer Soren Dahl.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had a bizarre way of defending his unit’s performance so far this season. The Buccaneers have been middling on offense in 2022, but Leftwich does not see it that way. On Thursday, he cited the team’s standing as the 11th-best offense in the league in terms of total... The post Byron Leftwich has questionable quote about Buccaneers’ offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots, and in iconic Dolphins form. From bad luck to injuries, and from bad calls to penalties, the Dolphins again were ill-prepared for a critical game, while having their playoff destiny completely in their control.
CBS Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field vs. Bengals: Buffalo safety in critical condition
A scary and emotional scene unfolded early during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after rising to his feet following a tackle of Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins. After making the tackle, Hamlin stood up only to suddenly fall to the ground. He received immediate medical attention on the field and was transported to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
Jets Thursday report: Mike White downgraded to limited
After being listed as a full participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough, quarterback Mike White was downgraded to limited during Thursday’s practice, which could be seen as a negative sign regarding his playing status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets have talked about their commitment to...
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
FOX Sports
Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Missing from another practice
Jones (knee/illness) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Jones has thus opened Week 18 prep with two straight absences from practice, so he'll likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to put himself in position to play Sunday against the Falcons. With the Buccaneers having already secured the NFC's No. 4 seed with no possibility of moving up or down in the standings regardless of how Week 18 transpires, veterans like Jones may hold only limited roles if active Sunday with the likelihood that head coach Todd Bowles prioritizes the health of key players heading into the playoffs above all else.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Quiet in Week 17 win
Otton caught two of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. Otton played 68 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Tampa Bay pass catcher. Despite seeing the field for all but 10 snaps, the rookie tight end failed to produce a fantasy-friendly line. Assuming his steady usage continues, Otton will look to have a bounce-back performance Week 18, when the Buccaneers visit the Falcons to close out the regular season.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
1/04 Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ko Kieft: Doesn't bring in only target
Kieft logged 22 snaps on offense in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17 but failed to bring in his only target. The rookie once again served primarily in a blocking role, and despite the fact Cameron Brate was a healthy scratch, Kieft was an afterthought as a receiver. After a seven-game stretch between Weeks 7 and 14 when he caught one pass apiece in six contests, Kieft has only logged Sunday's lone target over the last three games.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Will likely be active Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Trask has a good chance to be active and would be the next man up if Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert both leave Sunday's matchup against Atlanta early, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. The Buccaneers are locked into the fourth...
