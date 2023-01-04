Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides
After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
IMPD must release complete body cam footage for Herman Whitfield III
A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to release the complete body camera footage from the in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III by Jan. 3 as part of an ongoing lawsuit between Whitfield’s family and the city. A judge from the Indiana Southern District Court previously ruled...
Shots fired at Greenwood Park Mall, no victims reported
There were reports of gun shots fired Friday night at Greenwood Park Mall, five months after a gunman killed three people and injured 2 others at that location. No injuries were reported. Greenwood police responded to a call of shots fired outside of the Dicks Sporting Goods, according to the...
Indianapolis wants to work with state lawmakers on key issues
The city of Indianapolis has prioritized issues it would like to work with state lawmakers on during the upcoming legislative session. Many of the topics are not new at the Statehouse. One issue, that city and state lawmakers often agree on, is the need to fund infrastructure improvements in Indianapolis....
Number of people who died while experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis the highest in recent years
More people died experiencing homelessness in Indianapolis in 2022 than in recent years. An annual ceremony remembered 197 individuals. That number is greater than in 2021, when 167 people were honored, and 2020, when 87 were honored. Homelessness presents many factors that can lead to death – including violence, severe...
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
RICK CALLAHAN - Associated Press. Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss...
Marion County Democrats will stop slating and move to open primary
Marion County Democrats will no longer use a controversial candidate endorsement process that many have criticized as a method to perpetuate favoritism and insider trading. Marion County Democratic Party Chair Myla Eldridge announced the change to the pre-primary endorsement process, called slating, in a press release Jan. 1. The move to an open primary is effective immediately.
Much of Indiana under winter storm warning
Much of Indiana is under a winter storm warning from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. The National Weather Service said Central Indiana -- from Delphi south to Franklin -- will see heavy snow after 3 p.m. on Thursday, with accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. Winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour could drop wind chills to 30 below zero.
Forecasters say winter storm could bring Christmas snow to Central Indiana
It may be a white Christmas across Central Indiana this year. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Puma said a strong weather system will move through the state on Thursday and Friday morning. But forecasters are still trying to determine exactly what conditions Hoosiers will face. “Our confidence in whether we're...
Library drama continues in 1st board meeting since CEO fallout
Community members and activists gave the Indianapolis Public Library board an earful at the board’s monthly public meeting Dec. 19. About 100 people were at the Library Services Center, along with a notable police presence, to express their disdain for the board not offering Nichelle M. Hayes the permanent CEO job. This was the first public meeting since the board voted to offer the position to Gabriel Morley, who declined the offer a day later amid pushback from the community.
Search for new Indianapolis Public Library leader continues, community members call for Hayes
Community members continue to protest the Indianapolis Public Library's most recent CEO choice, even after it backfired when that candidate declined the offer last week. Many call on the board to install Nichelle M. Hayes, who applied for the job after serving as the library’s interim CEO. She also spearheaded its Center for Black Literature and Culture. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan spoke with the Indianapolis Recorder's Chloe McGowan, who has been following this story closely.
Fair housing report looks at neighborhood change
The latest report from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana shows homeownership has become harder to reach for many in Indianapolis. The new analysis from FHCCI focuses on neighborhood change and finds home ownership has declined by seven percent in the past decade. Many factors influence that change including...
A banner year for development in Indianapolis
Development efforts in Indianapolis received big boosts in 2022 with significant investments. The Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, reports $1.1 billion in capital investments this year with 64 projects and more than 8,500 good-paying jobs. Large projects from big companies, including Rolls Royce and Elanco, are significant to development, but...
WFYI
Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT
Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.https://www.wfyi.org/
Comments / 0