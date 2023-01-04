Community members continue to protest the Indianapolis Public Library's most recent CEO choice, even after it backfired when that candidate declined the offer last week. Many call on the board to install Nichelle M. Hayes, who applied for the job after serving as the library’s interim CEO. She also spearheaded its Center for Black Literature and Culture. WFYI’s Jill Sheridan spoke with the Indianapolis Recorder's Chloe McGowan, who has been following this story closely.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 27 DAYS AGO