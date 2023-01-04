The Hall County Planning Commission voted in unanimous approval of a rezoning that will allow for a 27-lot subdivision to be built in the northwest area of Springdale. The 35.71-acre tract of land is located at 3435 Springdale Forrest Boulevard and is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. Applicant SrisadanOne, LLC is seeking to rezone the area to Residential I (R1) in order to construct a 27-lot single-family detached development. Access to the property is planned through the Springdale Forrest Estates neighborhood.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO