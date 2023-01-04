Read full article on original website
Planning Commission approves rezoning for 27-lot subdivision in West Hall
The Hall County Planning Commission voted in unanimous approval of a rezoning that will allow for a 27-lot subdivision to be built in the northwest area of Springdale. The 35.71-acre tract of land is located at 3435 Springdale Forrest Boulevard and is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. Applicant SrisadanOne, LLC is seeking to rezone the area to Residential I (R1) in order to construct a 27-lot single-family detached development. Access to the property is planned through the Springdale Forrest Estates neighborhood.
Planning Commission denies travel trailer park rezoning in South Hall
The Hall County Planning Commission voted Monday night in unanimous denial of a rezoning application in South Hall County that proposed the construction of a travel trailer park. The 6.72-acre tract of land is currently zoned as Agricultural Residential III. Applicants Yeon H. Jung and Soyeon Kim are seeking to...
Feedback sought on proposed Gainesville roundabout
The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking the public for feedback on a proposed roadwork project near downtown Gainesville. The project would see a multi-lane roundabout installed at the intersection State Route 60 -- also known in the area as a portion of E.E. Butler Parkway and Green Street -- and Academy Street, next to the Hall County Chamber of Commerce.
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approve $2.27 billion budget for 2023
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.27 billion budget for 2023 in its first major vote of the year. The approved budget includes $1.78 billion for the County’s operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
Water conditions normal after sewer spill into Limestone Creek in Gainesville
All conditions have returned to normal after a sewer spill Wednesday into Limestone Creek in Gainesville. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Department of Water Resources located and stopped the spill on Wednesday. Limestone Creek flows into Lake Lanier. The city received a call...
GDOT closes bridge on SR 82 in Barrow, Jackson counties for construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC have closed a portion of SR 82 in order to replace the bridge over the Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson counties. The bridge will be replaced in its existing location and will have two 12-foot...
125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment
One of the oldest properties in Atlanta was sold and is in prime position for redevelopment in the heart of city's downtown area. The post 125-year-old Grant Building sold, set for redevelopment appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Archer Aviation gets Stellantis investment as it plans for Covington plant
Stellantis is investing in Archer Aviation's development of electric aircraft.
Roads closed in Hall County due to flooding
The Hall County Sheriff's Office has released a list of temporary road closures due to flooding after server weather in the county. The list of roads drivers should be aware of as of 8:45 a.m.:. 3435 Old Oakwood Road in front of Primex Plastics in Oakwood is closed because part...
Charlie Chase announces plans to run for Georgia House District 119
Businessman Charlie Chase announced Tuesday plans to run in the special election for the Barrow County-based Georgia House District 119 after the resignation of Representative-elect Danny Rampey. Chase is one of five Republicans who qualified to run in the Jan. 31 special election. He previously ran unsuccessfully for State Senate...
Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming
Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
Traffic Watch: Thunderstorms, flooding force road closures in parts of Forsyth County
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has reported that several roads in the county are out due to flooding caused by the heavy rainsPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Gwinnett board approves $2.27 billion budget, lone Republican dissents
The budget is not expected to increase the property tax rate.
Cobb resident argues for restraining order against county redistricting
Cobb resident Larry Savage asked for a temporary restraining order against the county commission's electoral map.
Driver, public works employee speak out after sinkhole swallows car on road in Athens
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga — Olympic Drive between Athena and Hancock Industrial Boulevard in Athens, Georgia remains closed after a large sinkhole opened up in the roadway overnight and swallowed a car. On Wednesday morning, Athens-Clarke County police reported a driver called after he hit a sinkhole on Olympic Drive.
Political uproar over Atlanta City council leadership positions
ATLANTA - A political uproar has erupted over leadership positions inside the Atlanta City Council. President Doug Shipman, who is white, decided to remove two Black women from chairing two of the seven committees. The council committees consider and shape the local laws that Atlanta residents abide by. The two...
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
9th District GOP Chairman Rebecca Yardley to run for Georgia GOP Chairman
9th district GOP Chairman Rebecca Yardley announced Thursday that she will be running for the Chairmanship of the Georgia Republican Party. “Our Party deserves a chairman who is fully focused on taking the steps required to win Georgia elections,” Yardley said in a press release. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible work done on the county and district levels. Now it’s time to have our top leadership at the state match the same energy, concentration, and drive shown by our local members daily.”
Over $234 million to be used to expand high-speed internet in Georgia
Banks County and Jackson County are part of 28 Georgia counties that will soon receive funds to expand high-speed internet access through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced Wednesday over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion to help improve connectivity...
Updated- Heavy Rain Results In Flooding In Downtown Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Heavy rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning had local emergency officials working several calls. At least two homeowners reported lightning strikes, and excessive rainfall in downtown Cleveland resulted in flooding of some streets, notably South Main Street between Knights Inn and Burger King as well as Quillian Street, behind Burger King, where flooding made it almost impossible for drivers to maneuver the road. Fire and police blocked the road until the flooding waters receded.
