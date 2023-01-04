ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
NESN

What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
KPEL 96.5

Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans

As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
NFL

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week

Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Teams Unite To Spread Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented tragedy on Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, necessitating CPR on the field. In the hours since, the rest of the league has done an admirable job ...

