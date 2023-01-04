Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field in Cincinnati, game suspended
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground.
All 32 NFL teams update Twitter avatars to support Damar Hamlin
Fans and supporters left flowers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to show support for Hamlin who is in critical condition there.
KHON2
Big Game Bound: Damar Hamlin in focus as NFL enters final week of regular season
INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions about the NFL’s final playoff push have been put on hold as the league turns its attention to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
Proposed Solutions to Bills-Bengals Game Upsetting Many NFL Fans
As Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition following an on-field incident during Monday night's NFL matchup between his team, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals the NFL hierarchy is knee-deep in ideas on how best to handle the playoff situation the game's suspension has created. By...
Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin
The Bills' safety is in critical condition following the scary events on Monday night.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
KCRA.com
'Please pray for our brother': NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills' Hamlin
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. — “Please pray for our...
Giants superfan ‘License Plate Guy’ helps organize donations to Damar Hamlin’s charity
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some of the best of humanity has been on display as Bills player Damar Hamlin fights to recover. Hamlin’s Chasing M’s foundation GoFundMe has now collected more than $7 million in donations since Hamlin collapsed during a game. Here in New York, one Giants fan knows football is family. “I knew that I […]
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 256 ‘Finally the Finale’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and company discuss Damar Hamlin, Hall of Fame news and preview the Colts' season finale against the Texans.
ABC 15 News
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's injury
CINCINNATI, OH — Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won't resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the...
NFL
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed this week, the NFL announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday's game, which was postponed following the incident, and spent the night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, the Bills announced Tuesday.
Look: NFL Teams Unite To Spread Powerful Message For Damar Hamlin
The Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented tragedy on Monday night when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, necessitating CPR on the field. In the hours since, the rest of the league has done an admirable job ...
NFL Spokesperson Releases New Statement On Bills-Bengals Game
Earlier this Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter appeared on First Take and shared that he doesn't believe the NFL will resume Monday's postponed matchup between the Bills and Bengals. "I don't think, as an educated guess, that they're going to wind up replaying that Bills-Bengals game from Monday ...
LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball at No. 24 Ohio State in Real Time
No. 1 Purdue basketball (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hits the road for a matchup with No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0) on Thursday night at Value City Arena. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
Look: NFL Coach's Wife Getting Praised For Classy Gesture
In the wake of Damar Hamlin's hospitalization Monday, acts of kindness and generosity have flooded the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin family. Notable names around the league such as Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford have made donations to Hamlin's charity foundation. But not all ...
