3 Hot Happenings to Put on Your Calendar
The upcoming Pompano Jazz Festival, Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week, and the Pegasus World Cup are three Broward events not to miss The post 3 Hot Happenings to Put on Your Calendar appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Coral Springs Real Estate Office Welcomes New Female Owner to Leadership Team
Blue Realty in Coral Springs has announced new ownership as Ashley Baillio joins co-founders Michael Longo and Steve Boyette as a business partner and owner. The move is meant to support agent retention and growth initiatives in an uncertain real estate climate. Baillio, a Parkland resident, moved to South Florida...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Final cut: Iconic Delray hair salon closes after 36 years
Hazel Butler (right) gets emotional as she reminisces with longtime customer and friend Mike Gauger and her co-worker Billie Christ. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Hazel Butler tried to keep back the tears as she talked about 16 years in the rearview mirror and the few remaining days left before she stopped collecting memories at Rex’s Hairstyling, the iconic Delray Beach shop with roots stretching back to 1986.
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
tamaractalk.com
Rock N’ Ride Brings Live Music and Exotic Cars to Tamarac
The City of Tamarac and Cobra Joe Productions host another Rock N’ Ride, with live music, classic and exotic car show, and inflatable rides for the kids. Held on Saturday, February 11, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tamarac Sports Complex, the annual free event will have plenty of local food trucks and family-friendly entertainment where Parkland cover band Hot Mess will perform a medley of popular rock songs from the 80s and 90s to today.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
Lodging
CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Operate Pier Sixty-Six Resort
DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality has been selected to operate the Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is currently being reimagined by Tavistock Development Company, and Dim Cos has been hired as managing director for the property, which is slated to re-open the resort and debut the residences in 2024.
City of Coconut Creek Invites Community to a ‘Night of Excellence’ on Jan. 14
Coconut Creek Government invites residents to a night of sophisticated fun in a free event full of live entertainment. Hosted by the City of Coconut Creek and the Multicultural Circle, the first annual Coconut Creek Evening of Excellence will feature an evening filled with local art installations, live string quartet music, and vendors offering a variety of food and alcohol options.
tamaractalk.com
6 TS Aquatics Swimmers Receive All-County Awards For Respective High School
TS Aquatics officially had six swimmers receive All-County Awards for the fall season, including four from JP Taravella High School. Tawannah McLemore of Fort Lauderdale High School and Mason Green from J.P. Taravella received First Team All-County Awards. She earned hers in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. She won the BCAA, District, and Regional Championship and placed fifth in states in the 50-yard free after placing third in both events last year.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Getsemani Cafe Heads to Fort Lauderdale
The brand, which began as a food truck, is preparing to open its third brick-and-mortar location
lacademie.com
13 Best Restaurants In West Palm Beach, FL, To Enjoy In 2023
Food is an indispensable aspect of any traveling trip, and that’s why these best restaurants in West Palm Beach, Fl are open. They bring you the most delicious food made from fresh fruits, seafood, and ingredients collected from Florida’s sea. From family-style cozy meals to the fresh beachfront...
Coconut Creek Holds Fluffy’s Food Truck Fridays Starting Jan 13
The City of Coconut Creek is excited to announce a brand new monthly event: Fluffy’s Foodie Food Truck Fridays. Sharon Aron Baron is a Parkland resident and editor of Talk Media. She has been covering Parkland news since 2012. Parkland Talk was created to provide News, Views, and Entertainment for the residents of Parkland.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family to Celebrate the Completion of the World-Renowned Aquatic Center. Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene receive key to the city during a special visit to Fort Lauderdale’s Aquatic Center ahead of its 2023 grand opening celebration.
Pearl City uncovered: Exploring Black Boca neighborhood's rich history through portraits
BOCA RATON — Two blocks away from the greenery, peach walls and high-end shops that line Boca Raton’s Mizner Park quietly lies the city’s oldest existing neighborhood. Pearl City was first home to blue-collar Black workers who settled in the area in 1915. Many worked on nearby farms, and settling here would help...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Hotels for a Staycation in Miami
Sometimes, you just need to get away. And no matter what part of South Florida you find yourself in, a different landscape or vibe is often within a quick trip. These escapes include beachside resorts with pool paradises, art deco masterpieces, world-class casinos, and luxurious properties. The through-lines of the best staycation spots are dynamic offerings, delicious bites, and an opportunity to chill to the max if desired. And, as a bonus, many offer local or seasonal discounts, so keep a lookout.
I-95 Shutdown Set For Tonight In Boca Raton, Prepare For More Traffic Trouble
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you were so inclined to take a song from Fiddler on The Roof and turn it into a Boca Raton traffic report, we keep thinking: “Tonight, Tonight, No Drivin… No Drivin, No Drivin…Tonight…” It’s the same song, over […]
