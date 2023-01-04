ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shoots off-duty deputy, arrested following car chase: Bibb County Sheriff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office. The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Off-Duty Bibb County deputy shot, suspected arrested after crashing car into house

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An off-duty Bibb County deputy is recovering after being shot Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They say an off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, had been shot and drove himself to the store.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Two Dead Following Single-Vehicle Wreck at I-75 N. and 475 Split

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are dead and two others are recovering after a single-vehicle wreck at the I-75 North and 475 split in Macon, just North of Hartley Bridge Road. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office , witnesses say a Toyota Land Cruiser...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night

UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxg.com

Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges

MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
ATHENS, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Parkway re-opened after pedestrian struck by vehicle

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Troopers investigated another incident involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. On Friday, Troopers said a vehicle was traveling North on Perry Parkway when a pedestrian, who entered from the east shoulder, walked into the vehicle's path. According to Troopers, the vehicle struck the pedestrian...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night

UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy