BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office. The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO