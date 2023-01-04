Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Active investigation: Young woman shot in the neck while sleeping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins deputies and first responders tend to a victim injured when gunshots were fired. Deputies reported that around 3:15 A.M. on Friday they responded to a call about shots fired. Upon arriving on scene, they spoke with a woman who had been shot in the neck.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
2 people dead in car accident on 475 and I-75 North split identified
The victims in the fatal car accident on the split of 475 and I-75 North have been identified, according to a release by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say the accident happened around 10:29 a.m., and involved a Toyota Land Cruiser. The cruiser was traveling north on I-75, and...
Suspects of organized shoplifting ring arrested in Monroe County after car chase
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects have been arrested in Monroe County after a car chase, where they threw stolen goods at deputies. In a release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, they say that around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were asked to assist on a car chase initiated by officers of the Locust Grove Police Department.
Man shoots off-duty deputy, arrested following car chase: Bibb County Sheriff
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — An off-duty deputy was shot in Bibb County near a Sprint Food store on Friday night, according to the office. The incident was called to a 911 center in Macon around 10:42 p.m. on January 6. Bibb County deputies said they were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield. A deputy had been shot, and he drove himself over to the store, the office reports.
wgxa.tv
Off-Duty Bibb County deputy shot, suspected arrested after crashing car into house
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An off-duty Bibb County deputy is recovering after being shot Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Sprint Food store on Rocky Creek Road at Bloomfield Drive just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They say an off-duty deputy, who has not been identified, had been shot and drove himself to the store.
wgxa.tv
Two Dead Following Single-Vehicle Wreck at I-75 N. and 475 Split
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are dead and two others are recovering after a single-vehicle wreck at the I-75 North and 475 split in Macon, just North of Hartley Bridge Road. In a media release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office , witnesses say a Toyota Land Cruiser...
14-year-old disappears on her way to school, Clayton County police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police asked the public to help find a teenager who disappeared on her way to school. Authorities said 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs left for school on Thursday at 7:15 a.m. from her home on Centerra Drive in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Suspect crashes into home after shooting Ga. deputy, speeding away, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is recovering after being shot while off-duty by a man who later drove into a house, according to the sheriff’s office. Bibb County deputies received calls on Friday night of one of their fellow deputies being shot and then driving himself to a nearby grocery store and calling 911.
wgxa.tv
Three people, including child, shot in separate incidents in first three days of the year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three people, including one child, were shot in separate incidents in the first three days of the New Year. On December 2nd, 49-year-old Stephanie Cates was leaving her Villa Esta Avenue home for her sister's house in Lizella to teach an online English class. As she...
‘Ran her over again like she was a speed bump:’ Woman recovers after being hit by car twice
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — City of Hampton police asked the public to help identify a driver accused of running over a woman twice. Authorities said the crash occurred on GA Highway 20 near Lower Woolsey Road on Jan. 2 at 9:15 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Macon man dead after shooting, crash on Broadway Friday night
UPDATE (11:52 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man is dead after being shot and crashing his vehicle Friday night. Deputies say witnesses told them shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and that a silver Honda Accord was seen turning onto Broadway from Spike Street when the shots were fired. The Honda Accord headed south on Broadway before the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a pole and a parked box truck.
House fire in Warner Robins late Saturday night
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A house fire broke out at a well involved house on Lazy H Lane in Warner Robins on Saturday night. According to Scott Renfroe with the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. No one was injured in...
41nbc.com
Atlanta man escapes traffic stop in Monroe County, quickly apprehended
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A man from Atlanta is in the Monroe County Jail after trying to escape during a traffic stop on Thursday. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped 23-year-old Quentin Williams at the I-75 north weigh station for several traffic violations. During the stop,...
wfxg.com
Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
North Georgia woman arrested on bomb threat charges
MACON — A northeast Georgia resident charged with threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee Campaign headquarters in Athens last month and lying to federal investigators was remanded from state to federal custody at her recent initial appearance. Jessica Diane Higginbotham, aka Jessica Harriod, 35, of Elberton, had...
WMAZ
Man found shot alongside road in east Macon, Bibb Sheriff's Office determined as a suicide
MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m. in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The man was found along Haywood Road and Merriwood Drive near Shurling Drive. Jones said he was shot in the head. Deputy coroner Lonnie...
wgxa.tv
Perry Parkway re-opened after pedestrian struck by vehicle
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia State Troopers investigated another incident involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian. On Friday, Troopers said a vehicle was traveling North on Perry Parkway when a pedestrian, who entered from the east shoulder, walked into the vehicle's path. According to Troopers, the vehicle struck the pedestrian...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Man found dead on Merriwood Drive Tuesday night
UPDATE (10:20 p.m. ) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the death happened in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive just after 8:30. A sheriff’s office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person down in the roadway. Deputies and emergency services arrived and found a “male subject” suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Tuesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
