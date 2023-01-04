ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vance sworn into office at Capitol Hill

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B3WeL_0k2crWpJ00

WASHINGTON (WKBN) — Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance has been sworn into office, replacing retired Sen. Rob Portman in the position.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Portman escorted Vance in the ceremony that took place Tuesday.

Scam calls impersonating DOJ, US Attorney’s offices

The new senator will represent Ohio for the next six years.

Though it was only his first day on Capitol Hill, Vance has already had conversations with his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Vance says Brown reached out to him after his win.

“He’s a Democrat, I’m a Republican — we’re going to disagree on most issues. But I think there’s some things we can work on together,” Vance says. “Where we can, we’re going to make sure we’re doing a good job for the people of Ohio.”

Vance plans on visiting the Mahoning Valley over the next few weeks, saying he wants to learn about the issues facing people in this area.

“Making sure people get to see me and get the opportunity to ask me questions … that’s all an important part of being a good senator for the people of Ohio, and certainly for the people of the Mahoning Valley,” Vance says.

When it comes to the supply chain, Vance says that as a whole, he would like to see the country be able to produce its own products.

“We made this horrible mistake, where we decided in this country we didn’t need to make our own stuff anymore — and unfortunately suffered more from that decision than maybe any other part of our state,” he says.

When it comes to companies like Foxconn and Ultium Cells making products for the electric vehicle, Vance say he’s for it but doesn’t want to take away support for gas-powered vehicles.

“We can be pro-electric vehicle, and we can be pro-gas-powered vehicle. We have to let people make their own decisions,” Vance says.

Even though Tuesday is officially his first day on the job, Vance says he believes other senators share similar concerns when it comes to the production of electric vehicles.

“The EV industry is part of a broader supply chain. Where is the lithium coming from? We want to make sure that we are doing that stuff here in America, not in China. Where are the critical materials coming from?” Vance says.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Lobbyists relish return to Capitol after years of COVID restrictions

Lobbyists are celebrating their return to the Capitol as it reopens to the public, ending nearly three years of pandemic restrictions that severely limited physical access to lawmakers. The decision by Capitol officials to end strict rules for visitors on Tuesday, which followed pleas from the lobbyists and House GOP leaders, will boost K Street’s […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBN

McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
COLORADO STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania State Police speak on arrest of Bryan Kohberger

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA State Police along with the Monroe County District Attorney held a press conference to discuss the apprehension of Bryan C. Kohberger. Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody by members of Troop N and the Special Emergency Response in connection to the homicides of four University of Idaho students on […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Pence urges Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker

Former Vice President Mike Pence is offering his support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his bid for Speaker, urging Republicans to rally around the former minority leader after the House on Tuesday failed to secure a Speaker on its first ballot for the first time in 100 years. Pence joins his former boss, ex-President […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy