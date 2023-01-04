ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowery Branch, GA

Mattress Mack bets $1.5 million TCU will beat Georgia in CFP Championship

HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.
ATHENS, GA
James Lynn Peterson

James Lynn Peterson of Gainesville, Georgia passed away at home on Friday, December 23, at the age of 74. James was born and raised in northern Utah where he grew up in the Mormon faith. A noted expert in the diamond cutting tool industry, he began his career with Christiansen Diamond Products in Salt Lake. Mr. Peterson moved to Gainesville in 1977 to be the operation manager for Norton diamond tool manufacturing plant in Flowery Branch, Georgia and retired in 1997 as General Manager of Norton Construction Products worldwide.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
Rocky Tesco Wade

Rocky Tesco Wade of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:30 to 8:00pm.
ALTO, GA
Roads closed in Hall County due to flooding

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has released a list of temporary road closures due to flooding after server weather in the county. The list of roads drivers should be aware of as of 8:45 a.m.:. 3435 Old Oakwood Road in front of Primex Plastics in Oakwood is closed because part...
HALL COUNTY, GA
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Chester Brady Gibson

Mr. Chester Brady Gibson, age 75 of Foxglove Road, Toccoa passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Herchel Gibson and Corinee Waldrup Gibson, he was born June 28, 1947 in Habersham County, Georgia having lived all his life in Stephens County. He was retired from Tugalo Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator with a number of years of service. He loved fishing and working on old cards and most of all, he loved his family. He was the last of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Hardy Gibson in 2020, by his son Brady Gibson in 2022 and by his siblings, Dillard “Peewee” Gibson, Charlie Gibson, Carl Gibson, Sr., Dorothy Gibson, Betty Franklin and Hazel Gibson.
TOCCOA, GA
Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
Patsy Ruth Bach

Mrs. Patsy Ruth Bach, age 85 of Flowery Branch, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. A celebration of life will be held at the first sign of daffodils. Mrs. Bach was born March 13, 1937 to the late Guy Wadell & Gladys Mae...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

