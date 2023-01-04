Mr. Chester Brady Gibson, age 75 of Foxglove Road, Toccoa passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Herchel Gibson and Corinee Waldrup Gibson, he was born June 28, 1947 in Habersham County, Georgia having lived all his life in Stephens County. He was retired from Tugalo Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator with a number of years of service. He loved fishing and working on old cards and most of all, he loved his family. He was the last of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Hardy Gibson in 2020, by his son Brady Gibson in 2022 and by his siblings, Dillard “Peewee” Gibson, Charlie Gibson, Carl Gibson, Sr., Dorothy Gibson, Betty Franklin and Hazel Gibson.

TOCCOA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO