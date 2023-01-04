Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Boil Water Advisory for residents in CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Related
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Bluff, Chestatee setting the early in pace in their half of 8-4A
Region 8-4A, with 11 teams due to the Georgia High School Association’s reclassification for the 2022-24 cycle, looked like a powerhouse on paper in basketball on the boys side, even with defending region champ Jefferson moving out. Playoff stalwarts North Oconee, Cedar Shoals, and Madison County were still around....
TCU Football: 5 Reasons Why the Horned Frogs Will Beat Georgia in the National Championship
Here are five reasons why TCU will shock the world once again by beating Georgia to win the national championship.
fox26houston.com
Mattress Mack bets $1.5 million TCU will beat Georgia in CFP Championship
HOUSTON - Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is not a stranger to making bets. He recently won $75 million in the Astros taking home the World Series trophy back in November. McIngvale is ready to make another Texas-sized bet with the TCU Horned Frog as they look to bring home a national championship.
'Please let them win' | Family honors legacy of diehard Georgia fan week before National Championship
POOLER, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs kept the Wetherells laughing and cheering for more than a decade. Evan, once a Tennessee fan, traded in his Volunteer orange for the red and black, according to his mother, Lisa. "I always taught my boys to never be afraid or ashamed to...
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
accesswdun.com
James Lynn Peterson
James Lynn Peterson of Gainesville, Georgia passed away at home on Friday, December 23, at the age of 74. James was born and raised in northern Utah where he grew up in the Mormon faith. A noted expert in the diamond cutting tool industry, he began his career with Christiansen Diamond Products in Salt Lake. Mr. Peterson moved to Gainesville in 1977 to be the operation manager for Norton diamond tool manufacturing plant in Flowery Branch, Georgia and retired in 1997 as General Manager of Norton Construction Products worldwide.
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
accesswdun.com
Rocky Tesco Wade
Rocky Tesco Wade of Alto, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be held at Hillside Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 4:30 to 8:00pm.
accesswdun.com
Roads closed in Hall County due to flooding
The Hall County Sheriff's Office has released a list of temporary road closures due to flooding after server weather in the county. The list of roads drivers should be aware of as of 8:45 a.m.:. 3435 Old Oakwood Road in front of Primex Plastics in Oakwood is closed because part...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
accesswdun.com
GDOT closes bridge on SR 82 in Barrow, Jackson counties for construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC have closed a portion of SR 82 in order to replace the bridge over the Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson counties. The bridge will be replaced in its existing location and will have two 12-foot...
wrganews.com
Tuesday evening wreck closes a portion of Rockmart Highway
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023–8:04 p.m. Rockmart Highway was closed for about two hours Tuesday following a two-vehicle wreck near Craton Road. A northbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line and sideswiped a southbound Dodge Ram. The Dodge then traveled off the west side of the road, coming to rest after about 150 feet.
accesswdun.com
Chester Brady Gibson
Mr. Chester Brady Gibson, age 75 of Foxglove Road, Toccoa passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A son of the late Herchel Gibson and Corinee Waldrup Gibson, he was born June 28, 1947 in Habersham County, Georgia having lived all his life in Stephens County. He was retired from Tugalo Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator with a number of years of service. He loved fishing and working on old cards and most of all, he loved his family. He was the last of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jean Hardy Gibson in 2020, by his son Brady Gibson in 2022 and by his siblings, Dillard “Peewee” Gibson, Charlie Gibson, Carl Gibson, Sr., Dorothy Gibson, Betty Franklin and Hazel Gibson.
Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain
A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
accesswdun.com
Patsy Ruth Bach
Mrs. Patsy Ruth Bach, age 85 of Flowery Branch, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. A celebration of life will be held at the first sign of daffodils. Mrs. Bach was born March 13, 1937 to the late Guy Wadell & Gladys Mae...
