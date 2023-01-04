Read full article on original website
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
Dayton Centerville rides to cruise-control win over Holland Springfield
Dayton Centerville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Holland Springfield during this 62-38 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 21, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Holland Springfield took on Toledo Whitmer on December 30 at Toledo Whitmer High School. For more, click here.
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
Ottawa Hills severs Swanton's hopes
Ottawa Hills turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 34-22 win over Swanton in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Swanton faced off against Rossford and Ottawa Hills took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on December 20 at Ottawa Hills High School. Click here for a recap.
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Toledo St. John's Jesuit earns solid win over Lima
Toledo St. John's Jesuit notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Lima 44-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Last season, Lima and Toledo St. John's Jesuit faced off on February 12, 2022 at Lima Senior High School. Click here for a recap.
Haviland Wayne Trace knocks out victory beat against Liberty Center
Playing with a winning hand, Haviland Wayne Trace trumped Liberty Center 60-48 at Haviland Wayne Trace High on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Liberty Center started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Haviland Wayne Trace at the end of the first quarter.
Hamler Patrick Henry earns narrow win over Leipsic
Hamler Patrick Henry fans held their breath in an uneasy 49-41 victory over Leipsic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Leipsic and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on February 19, 2022 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School. For results, click here.
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Highland barely beats Centerburg
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Highland nipped Centerburg 46-43 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Centerburg and Highland faced off on January 23, 2021 at Highland High School. For more, click here.
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany
New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
Mechanicsburg paints near-perfect picture in win over South Charleston Southeastern
Mechanicsburg flexed its muscle and floored South Charleston Southeastern 83-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Mechanicsburg darted in front of South Charleston Southeastern 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
Tiffin Calvert hustles by New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert handed New Riegel a tough 45-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, New Riegel and Tiffin Calvert squared off with February 20, 2021 at New Riegel High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Temperance Bedford escapes close call with Sylvania Northview
Temperance Bedford walked the high-wire before edging Sylvania Northview 47-40 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Recently on December 30, Sylvania Northview squared off with Adrian Lenawee Christian in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
