ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Kentucky Fans Are Furious With Official Tonight

Kentucky basketball fans aren't happy with the performance from referee Doug Shows on Tuesday night. Wildcat hoops fans feel Shows is holding their team back as they face off against the LSU Tigers this evening. One call in particular set Big Blue Nation off. Shows called off a bucket for...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

PHOTOS: Kentucky mens basketball defeats LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena

Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates 1,000 rebounds before the Kentucky vs. LSU mens basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. UK won 74-71. Photo by Isabel McSwain | Staff. Kentucky mens basketball secured their first SEC win of the season with a...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Comeback

Utah loses key starter to transfer portal

The Utah Utes lost one of their key starters to the transfer portal on Thursday. Offensive lineman Paul Maile, who played and started in 12 games for the Utes as their center, will hit the portal. News of Maile’s intentions were revealed by On3 Sports on Thursday evening. They wrote, “BREAKING: Utah IOL Paul Maile Read more... The post Utah loses key starter to transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

AED policies reexamined after Damar Hamlin injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The collapse of Damar Hamlin has highlighted the importance of having an automated external defibrillator or AED around when sports are being played. AEDs can be lifesaving devices and every second counts when someone is in cardiac arrest. However, while they are usually always around for middle or high school sports, it’s not the case for much younger athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy