Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023

They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Blue Seat

NY Rangers recall Gustav Rydahl from Hartford

The NY Rangers have recalled forward Gustav Rydahl from the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack. The timing of the move is interesting. It was reported that Filip Chytil was sick during Tuesday’s win over Carolina, and it’s why he was benched in the third. The simplest answer is that Rydahl is being recalled as a spare body in case Chytil can’t go.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Trend is Concerning and Confusing

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have overeaten turkey during the holidays because they returned from the Christmas break as a sleepy, inconsistent squad. The team that left for the holidays was simply one of the best in the business. Despite suffering significant injuries to the blue line, Toronto was shutting teams down while putting enough goals on the board to grab a point or two en route to an incredible 15-game point streak. However, that magic seemed to disappear over the Christmas break, and now it’s anyone’s guess what team will take the ice in 2023.
The Hockey Writers

Wild Should Revisit Signing Goaltender Thomas Milic

Come with me on a trip down memory lane to the Autumn of 2022. We are nearing the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season as training camps commence. The Minnesota Wild returned to the ice on Sept. 22 with a stable of 58 players ranging from seasoned veterans honing their skills, to prospects showing what they are made of in hopes of making the NHL roster.
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
