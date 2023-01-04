Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO