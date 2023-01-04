Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Canton McKinley
Uniontown Green topped Canton McKinley 43-40 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green faced off on January 27, 2021 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Beloit West Branch rains down on Minerva
Beloit West Branch showed it had the juice to douse Minerva in a points barrage during a 58-18 win on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Beloit West Branch and Minerva played in a 50-28 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland
Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Malvern comes up short in matchup with Canton Central Catholic
Malvern was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Canton Central Catholic prevailed 69-56 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Malvern and Canton Central Catholic squared off with January 8, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Berlin Hiland pounds Uhrichsville Claymont
Berlin Hiland flexed its muscle and floored Uhrichsville Claymont 57-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 27, Uhrichsville Claymont squared off with Wintersville Indian Creek in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany
New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Barbara Walker Phipps
Barbara Walker Phipps, age 82, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born June 3, 1940, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Mildred (Zintel) and Russell Gorslin. Barb was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends....
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert hustles by New Riegel
Tiffin Calvert handed New Riegel a tough 45-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, New Riegel and Tiffin Calvert squared off with February 20, 2021 at New Riegel High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Comments / 0