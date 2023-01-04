CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a hilariously stupid finish to their game.

Louisville trailed ‘Cuse 70-69 with 8.2 seconds remaining in the game. The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead on the Orange . And… then… I mean, we’ll let the video, courtesy of Pregame Empire , explain everything.

If that isn’t exemplary of either team’s play this season, I’m not sure what is. The lowly Cardinals failed to win the game despite the ball ping-ponging back and forth in a stupidly funny fashion.

Reactions from the college basketball world came out as the game neared its end and reached its hilarious conclusion.

The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil tweeted , “Louisville and Syracuse in a battle.. kind of like rubbernecking. Don’t want to look. Can’t look away.” And then, she’d tweet , “The end of the Syracuse-Louisville game offended the Bad News Bears.” Honestly, wouldn’t even be shocked.

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken expressed sympathy. He tweeted , “Oh, poor Louisville. Just had a turnover and fast break for a chance to beat Syracuse at the buzzer and never got a shot off.”

Pregame Empire even followed up their tweet with a more appropriate audio overlay for the situation.

Kevin Pulsifer of ESPN tweeted , “End of Syracuse-Louisville is just about what you’d expect.”

Jake Winderman of CBS Sports asked whether anyone’s tried to unplug Louisville and plug them back in. Well, you have to eliminate all possibilities.

[ Pregame Empire ; Photo Credit: ESPNews]

