ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish

By Chris Novak
The Comeback
The Comeback
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ru6b7_0k2cqpRD00

On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a hilariously stupid finish to their game.

Louisville trailed ‘Cuse 70-69 with 8.2 seconds remaining in the game. The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead on the Orange . And… then… I mean, we’ll let the video, courtesy of Pregame Empire , explain everything.

If that isn’t exemplary of either team’s play this season, I’m not sure what is. The lowly Cardinals failed to win the game despite the ball ping-ponging back and forth in a stupidly funny fashion.

Reactions from the college basketball world came out as the game neared its end and reached its hilarious conclusion.

The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil tweeted , “Louisville and Syracuse in a battle.. kind of like rubbernecking. Don’t want to look. Can’t look away.” And then, she’d tweet , “The end of the Syracuse-Louisville game offended the Bad News Bears.” Honestly, wouldn’t even be shocked.

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken expressed sympathy. He tweeted , “Oh, poor Louisville. Just had a turnover and fast break for a chance to beat Syracuse at the buzzer and never got a shot off.”

Pregame Empire even followed up their tweet with a more appropriate audio overlay for the situation.

Kevin Pulsifer of ESPN tweeted , “End of Syracuse-Louisville is just about what you’d expect.”

Jake Winderman of CBS Sports asked whether anyone’s tried to unplug Louisville and plug them back in. Well, you have to eliminate all possibilities.

[ Pregame Empire ; Photo Credit: ESPNews]

The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 18

Deborah Whallen
1d ago

I agree that Kenny is gonna do great when he gets his team in these boys aren't Kenny's boys so to speak but like it was said once HIS TEAM is in position they'll do great things. L1C4 from the womb to the tomb!

Reply
4
Joe Doe
1d ago

Louisville has a bunch of ex great basketball players as coaches. There is a reason why 90% of players aren’t coaches and never will be. Just because your a great salesman doesn’t mean you can become a sales manager and lead people!!

Reply(1)
3
Mike Owens
1d ago

everyone will see what ole Kenny payne is about let's give him a chance let him get in his recruits then let's go from there go cards

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives at Louisville

A slip that caused near disaster but a clutch poke of the ball by Jesse Edwards secured a 70-69 win for Syracuse at Louisville. With the win, the Orange improved to 10-5 (3-1) on the season while the Cardinals dropped to 2-13 (0-4). Next up for Syracuse is a big step up in competition, at #11 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WLKY.com

Louisville basketball loses to Syracuse in first game of new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville basketball players and coaches said they would be treating the new year as a blank slate, and Syracuse would be the first test. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, its game Tuesday against the Orange had a familiar ending. UofL played close with Syracuse down...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville QB transfer Jack Plummer excited to be reunited with 'greatest play caller'

Jack Plummer said he made one of the toughest decisions possible when he decided to leave Purdue in December of 2021. After losing the starting quarterback job to Aidan O'Connell, Plummer met after the 2021 season with then-Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and told him he was going to transfer. Plummer left and enrolled at California where he started all 12 games this past season and threw for 3,095 yards and 21 touchdowns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
localsyr.com

SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Stevenson files for Kentucky AG

State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
KENTUCKY STATE
The Comeback

The Comeback

48K+
Followers
1K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy