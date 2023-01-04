Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln
Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville
Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Caldwell on top of Lore City Buckeye Trail
Caldwell edged Lore City Buckeye Trail 46-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Caldwell and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on December 8, 2021 at Caldwell High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek
The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep busts London
It would have taken a herculean effort for London to claim this one, and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wouldn't allow that in a 64-27 decision for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Upper Arlington and...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Berlin Hiland pounds Uhrichsville Claymont
Berlin Hiland flexed its muscle and floored Uhrichsville Claymont 57-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 27, Uhrichsville Claymont squared off with Wintersville Indian Creek in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington
Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
