richlandsource.com

Caledonia River Valley produces precision performance against Cardington-Lincoln

Caledonia River Valley stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 52-30 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 4. In recent action on December 23, Caledonia River Valley faced off against London and Cardington-Lincoln took on Centerburg on December 22 at Cardington High School. Click here for a recap.
CARDINGTON, OH
Clear Fork delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Loudonville

Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 52-45 victory over Loudonville in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense

Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
Pickerington North carves slim margin over Pataskala Licking Heights

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Pickerington North defeated Pataskala Licking Heights 62-62 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Pataskala Licking Heights and Pickerington North played in a 45-40 game on January 5,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep busts London

It would have taken a herculean effort for London to claim this one, and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wouldn't allow that in a 64-27 decision for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Upper Arlington and...
WINCHESTER, OH
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BELLVILLE, OH
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland

Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare

Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor

No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
Carey shuts off the power on Arlington

Carey's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-33 win over Arlington in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Carey and Arlington played in a 58-30 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
ARLINGTON, OH
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ashville Teays Valley can't hang with New Albany

New Albany dumped Ashville Teays Valley 64-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, New Albany and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Albany High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Tiffin Calvert hustles by New Riegel

Tiffin Calvert handed New Riegel a tough 45-35 loss in Ohio girls basketball on January 3. Last season, New Riegel and Tiffin Calvert squared off with February 20, 2021 at New Riegel High School last season. Click here for a recap.
TIFFIN, OH

