Ypsilanti, MI

Michigan 79, Penn St. 69

PENN ST. (11-4) Njie 0-2 0-1 0, Funk 4-12 0-0 9, Pickett 9-16 6-7 26, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 5-11 2-2 16, Mahaffey 3-4 0-1 7, Dread 1-4 0-0 3, Clary 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-11 69. MICHIGAN (9-5) Williams 2-3 3-4 8, Dickinson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan St. 71, Northwestern 64

MICHIGAN ST. (10-5) Alexander 2-5 2-6 6, Ekh 6-11 4-4 21, Hagemann 0-3 1-4 1, McDaniel 4-12 3-3 13, Ozment 0-4 0-0 0, Parks 7-11 3-4 17, Ayrault 2-6 0-0 6, Hallock 0-1 0-0 0, Joiner 1-6 4-6 7, Visscher 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-59 17-27 71. NORTHWESTERN (6-7) Mott...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bowling Green 91, E. Michigan 65

BOWLING GREEN (7-7) Towns 2-4 0-0 4, Ayers 10-17 3-4 24, Metheny 4-9 0-0 11, Mills 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 6-9 0-0 14, Curtis 3-6 4-4 11, Agee 6-8 2-4 14, Lightfoot 2-5 0-0 5, Elsasser 1-2 0-0 3, O'Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Etim 0-0 0-0 0, McComb 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-67 9-12 91.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Cent. Michigan 68, Miami (Ohio) 56

MIAMI (OHIO) (6-8) Mirambeaux 5-12 8-10 18, Lairy 3-12 0-2 7, Mabrey 1-7 0-0 2, Safford 7-14 3-5 20, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-9 0-0 7, Lewis 0-4 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 11-17 56. CENT. MICHIGAN (6-8) Ajiboye 1-2 0-0 2,...
ANN ARBOR, MI

