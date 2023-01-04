Read full article on original website
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
Garabedian Leads Hurricanes on Road at Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Taylor Garabedian scored 14 points to lead three Hoosac Valley players in double figures as the Hurricanes beat Granby, 59-28, on Tuesday night. Ashlyn Lesure scored 13, and Gabby Billetz added 10. Maryn Cappiello and Emma Meczywor finished with eight and seven, respectively. Hoosac Valley (4-3)...
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
AJ Richardson’s late play pushes Springfield Central boys basketball past Springfield International Charter in overtime
SPRINGFIELD — This year’s young Springfield Central boys basketball team is growing up quickly, whether it wants to or not.
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
Springfield Central’s Will Watson, Josiah Griffin, Jayden Bass selected to MHSFCA All-State Football Team
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III, OL Jayden Bass and DL Josiah Griffin were named to the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association’s All-State Team on Dec. 28, according to a release from the association.
'Quickness, Depth' from Pope Francis Too Much for Lee
LEE, Mass. – Maeve Turmel scored 21 points Tuesday to lead the Pope Francis girls basketball team to a 62-22 win over Lee. “Their quickness and depth was too much to overcome,” Lee coach Rick Puleri said. “They also passed the ball very well, making us work on defense. Credit to them. They are a good team. I’m proud of the effort from my kid. They competed the whole game.”
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
Buffalo Wild Wings GO to open in Schenectady
Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant focusing on takeout and delivery, is set to open in Schenectady. The restaurant will have its grand opening on January 13 in Crosstown Plaza at 2330 Watt Street.
Brenda Kelly, 54, of Pittsfield
Brenda Kelly passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on May 7, 1968 to Thomas Kelly and Laurie (Farnum) Flynn. Brenda attended Mt. Everett High School and stayed local to the Berkshires her entire life. She was a...
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
