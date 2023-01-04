Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Brown Scores 30 as Generals Stay Hot
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Da’Sean Brown scored 30 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to an 88-67 win over Mount Anthony. Brown hit five 3-pointers in the win and scored 18 points in the second half. “We had an 11-0 start to the game, then we...
iBerkshires.com
Springfield Central Girls Shoot Past Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Angela Hector Wednesday scored 18 points to lead the Springfield Central girls basketball team to a 76-24 win over Taconic. Alex Hudson, Jaelyn Walker and Jalisa Jessup scored five points apiece to lead the Thunder. Taconic (2-2) goes to Pittsfield on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Girls Fall to Agawam
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Jazmin Dunbar scored 18 points Tuesday to lead the Agawam girls basketball team to a 60-50 win over Mount Greylock. The visitors jumped out to a 13-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at half-time. Charlotte Coody scored a game-high 27 for...
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores 30 to Lead Wahconah to Victory
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored 30 points Monday to lead the Wahconah boys basketball team to a 91-26 win over Palmer. Calvert scored 14 points in the third quarter alone, when Wahconah outscored the Panthers by a margin of 35-5. Pat Mclaughlin had 10 of his 23 points...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Top Amherst
AMHERST, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points on Monday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 69-52 win over Amherst. Steve Patch and Maimoudou Bamba each scored 17 points for the Thunder, who pulled away in the second half after leading by just two points at half-time.
iBerkshires.com
Delisle Hat Trick Leads Hornets Past Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – David Delisle had a hat trick, Abby Fuls made 19 saves, and the McCann Tech hockey team started 2023 with a 6-1 win over Mount Everett on Monday night at the Berkshire School. Both the Hornets and the Eagles were coming off extended holiday breaks. Mount...
iBerkshires.com
Bamba, Taconic Dominate Sci-Tech
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Maimoudou Bamba scored 26 points Tuesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to an 85-40 win over Sci-Tech. Christian Maturevich scored 14, and Steve Patch added 11 for the Thunder, who jumped out to a 29-6 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Moving Pictures: Video Highlights of 2022
It was a busy year for athletes throughout Berkshire County, and iBerkshires.com was lucky enough to capture some of their many accomplishments on video. Drury’s Owen Taylor scores in the last second to give his team a 3-2 win at Wahconah. Taconic’s Noah Poirier gets a pin to win...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Holds on for Road Win
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Frank Field had a double-double, and the Hoosac Valley boys basketball team Monday held off a late Easthampton comeback to earn a 53-51 win. Field scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Joey McGovern scored 12, including two 3-pointers in the third quarter, when the Hurricanes...
Former Holyoke High Coach Brassil to be inducted into Hall of Fame
A Holyoke High School baseball coach will be inducted into the Massachusetts Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
iBerkshires.com
New Lebanon Swimmers Edge Wahconah
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The New Lebanon swim team Wednesday got a 1-2 finish in the final event of the day to secure a 91-77 win over Wahconah at the Berkshire Family YMCA. Alex Sotek, Liam Buckenroth, Allison Slater and Lance Schroder won the 400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 40.22 seconds.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball, Women's Hockey Win
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Cole Prowitt-Smith scored 16 points Monday to lead the Williams College men's basketball team to a 68-56 win over Vassar. Spencer Spivy and Declan Porter each scored 11 points for Williams (12-0), which goes to Amherst on Friday. Women's Hockey. WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Maddie Tix had a...
Asst. youth hockey coach fired after throwing opposing player onto the ice at tournament in NH
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Tama Parsons is the head coach of a local youth hockey team based in Haverhill called “Fully Loaded.” She was horrified when one of her players was thrown down to the ice during a Winter Classic tournament game in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
YMCA Opens New Basketball Court, Indoor Walking Track
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Family YMCA held a soft opening ceremony to introduce the organization's new basketball court and walking track to its patrons on Tuesday evening. The basketball court is narrowly finished as it is still awaiting a scoreboard and bleachers that will seat approximately 200 people.
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Palmer
A well-known favorite sub-shop in New Jersey, home to sliced, authentic Northeast-American-style sub sandwiches, is making its way into Palmer.
theberkshireedge.com
Brenda Kelly, 54, of Pittsfield
Brenda Kelly passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Great Barrington on May 7, 1968 to Thomas Kelly and Laurie (Farnum) Flynn. Brenda attended Mt. Everett High School and stayed local to the Berkshires her entire life. She was a...
Chicopee announces school superintendent candidate finalists
CHICOPEE — The interim superintendent, a past West Springfield superintendent and an executive director at Windham Public Schools in Connecticut have been selected as finalists to become the next school superintendent. The chairwoman of the School Committee’s Superintendent Search Committee announced the finalists, Alvin W. Morton, Michael J. Richard...
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
