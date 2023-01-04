Read full article on original website
Mankiller portrait by native Lawton artist to hang in Oklahoma State Capitol
Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. Crime Stoppers search for suspects in church A/C theft. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is currently working to identify...
Comanche County Memorial Hospital welcomes first Lawton baby of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first baby born in 2023 arrived as a pleasant surprise. Comanche County Memorial Hospital had the honor of delivering Baby Kolder as the city’s New Years Baby, though he was originally due on the thirteenth of this month. April Gionety and Chris Threlkeld...
Lawton residents share their New Year’s resolutions
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the start of the New Year many people look at ways to better their lives. Along with the celebrations, New Year’s resolutions have become another tradition in our society. Many people like Jaylen Hughes, make fitness a part of their goals. “Work on my...
Citizens Police Academy delayed until February
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy’s start date is getting pushed back to next month in hopes of more people joining. It was originally scheduled to start Thursday, Jan. 5, but it’s now been rescheduled to start on February 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Experience City Lights, Country Nights in Lawton, Oklahoma
One of the many things I love about living in Oklahoma is that you have multiple places to experience lively city life and quiet country living. Some weekends you want to jet off to Oklahoma City or Tulsa to shop, go to a big concert or try different foods. Then there are breaks where you want to be secluded in the woods or breathe in that fresh, wide-open country air.
Lawton Community Foundation offering over $30,000 in scholarships to Comanche County seniors
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Foundation is excited to announce they will award more than $30,000 in scholarships in 2023, ranging from $1500 to $2000. “The spirit of what it means to be an Oklahoman is strong in the Lawton area,” said Hossein Moini, Lawton Community Foundation President. “We find ways to help our neighbors, and we are so excited to make these scholarship opportunities available to Lawton’s younger generation so they can achieve their academic goals.”
Center for Creative Living closes Wednesday due to water leaks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A water main break forced the Center for Creative Living to close Wednesday. The center hosts a variety of events for seniors, as well as a hot meal service but because of the broken water main, they couldn’t do either. Over a hundred people receive...
LPD looking for vehicle involved in hit and run
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is looking for the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night. The wreck happened at SW 11th and Lee around 7:45 p.m. In a video posted by police, you see a dark-colored truck slam into a white SUV...
Refuge controlled burns underway this week
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct prescribed burns Tuesday, January 3 through Friday, January 6. Crews will conduct the burns in and around the Headquarters Area, Corrals and on the west end of the Refuge on the south and west sides of Indiahoma Road. During...
Local organizations are preparing and collecting donations for the annul homeless population count
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local organizations and community members are working together to help the homeless. They’re preparing to accurately count the number of homeless people to secure future federal funding. Three weeks from now there will be a PIT count in 16 southwest Oklahoma counties. PIT stands for...
Parks Jones Realty Report, Jan. 3
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Are you in the market for a home?. If yes, you may want to hear this. Parks Jones Realtors are out with this week’s Real Estate market by the numbers. They say there are currently 311 homes actively listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors.
Cache installing ‘smart’ water meters
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the City of Cache are getting ready to install “smart” water meters across the city. Starting this week and through the rest of the month, Cache Public Works Authority will be installing the water meters for all residential and commercial properties in the city.
2 sent to hospital following east Lawton wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A two vehicle wreck sent at least two people to the hospital in the back of ambulances on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. for a wreck at the intersection of Flower Mound and Gore Blvd. When on scene, crews found a...
Rollover on Cache shuts down eastbound traffic
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials were forced to close an eastbound section of Cache a little after noon on Tuesday, following a rollover near 53rd St. According to officials with the Lawton Police Department, a Red Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on Cache when it t-boned a Jeep Cherokee which was attempting to pull into traffic from the northern parking lot.
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim found dead over weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of a person who was found dead in southwest Lawton over the weekend. Officials identified the victim as Shane Chockpoyah, 48. PREVIOUS STORY | Lawton police investigate death. Chockpoyah was found dead near the intersection of 7th and...
ODOT: Bridge repairs to narrow I-44 starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton residents may see a slowdown on I-44 starting on Wednesday, as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation begins bridge repairs, narrowing the interstate to one lane. Lanes will be narrowed between mile marker 36 and mile marker 33, affecting the areas around SE Lee Blvd. and...
Jury trial set in fatal Yukon crash case
EL RENO – A jury trial is set March 6 for a Yukon woman accused of driving drunk and causing the death of an Elk City teenager. Cassandra Ann Bray, 41, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury in Canadian County District Court.
Isolated showers and next cooldown arrive with system tomorrow | 1/1 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies dominate, keeping temperatures from falling too much. This could lead to record-warm low temps tomorrow morning in the low/mid 50s, with 40s for far northern and western counties. The record warm low temp for Lawton is 50° set back in 1998. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. This combined with an abundance of moisture funneling in ahead of an upper-level trough out west could see light-to-patchy fog develop across Texoma tomorrow morning. Should you encounter any areas of low visibility, approach and drive with caution, leaving ample room between you and other vehicles.
Plenty of Sunshine on Tap for Thursday | 1/4PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a beautiful day! We saw sunny skies with highs in the 50s for all locations. With clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. You’ll need the light jacket and sun glasses walking out the door as skies for Thursday will be filled with sunshine all day long. The sun and a light south winds will allow for temperatures by the afternoon to rise into the mid 50s north and mid 60s south.
Storms Possible Tonight, Cold Front Tomorrow | 1/2PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walking out the door tomorrow- many will fall into the range of upper 30s to mid 40s. We’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday with high temperatures rising into the upper 50s to low 60s. With slightly cooler air overhead, temperatures...
